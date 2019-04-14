This week in Baltimore sports history (April 14-20): Orioles' Sutcliffe pitches another Camden Yards gem

April 17, 1992: The Orioles’ Rick Sutcliffe pitches his second straight shutout at Camden Yards, 8-0, over the Detroit Tigers. Randy Milligan’s grand slam aids Sutcliffe, who also won at the new stadium Opening Day.

Franz Wittelsberger, pictured in February 1976, was a four-year All-American, including a first-teamer as a junior. The attackman concluded his college career with 151 goals, a school record until 1995, and ranked second in points (220) and sixth in assists (69).

April 19, 1975: In a battle of lacrosse unbeatens, Johns Hopkins stops Cornell, 16-9, before an announced 12,000 in Ithaca, N.Y. Franz Wittelsberger scores six goals for the winners, and Mike O’Neill gets five.

Joe Bellino, center, with Joe Matalavage, captain of the 1960 Navy football team, and football coach Wayne Hardin. Bellino, who was offered a contract by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of high school, caught and played outfield for the Midshipmen. He died last month at age 81.

April 19, 1960: Left fielder Joe Bellino (three hits and two stolen bases) leads Navy’s baseball team to its seventh straight win, 8-2, over the Coast Guard. A star running back in football, Bellino will win the 1960 Heisman Trophy.

Former Orioles catcher Hal Smith, right, then of the Kansas City Athletics, meets another Hal Smith, a St. Louis Cardinals catcher, on March 14, 1957. The former played for the Orioles in 1955 and 1956, then for four other major league teams through 1964.

April 20, 1955: “I knew we couldn’t lose [all] 154 games,” manager Paul Richards says as the Orioles defeat the New York Yankees, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium for their first win in seven outings. A two-run home run by catcher Hal Smith — the first of his major league career — is the big hit, while right-hander Erv Palica gets the victory.

William Boniface, left, presents a plate to jockey Eldon Nelson after Nelson rode Kaskaskia to victory in the Baltimore Sun Allowance at Pimlico Race Course in May 1970. Boniface, who worked for The Sun for roughly 45 years, had a long-running column called "Bang Tales."

April 15, 1946: More than 16,000 horse racing fans attend opening day at the Havre de Grace track, which had been closed since 1942. Bill Boniface, racing editor of The Sun, successfully picks seven winners on the eight-race card.

Bill Tilden, pictured Feb. 5, 1936, was the No. 1 player in the world for six straight years from 1920 through 1925, and was the first American to win Wimbledon, in 1920. He died in 1953.

April 18, 1937: Bill Tilden, 44, winner of 10 Grand Slam singles titles, defeats Vincent Richards, 6-3, 6-4, in a tennis exhibition before a sparse crowd of 150 at Carlin’s Park. “Tilden ran through his well-known act, expostulating with the linesmen and talking to the ball,” The Sun reports.

April 14, 1929: The Baltimore Black Sox sweep a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Royal Giants, 8-1 and 1-0, at Maryland Baseball Park. Third baseman Oliver “Ghost” Marcell gets three hits for the Black Sox, who will finish 57-26 and win the American Negro League championship.

April 15, 1915: The Johns Hopkins lacrosse team defeats Navy, 4-2, in Annapolis in a brawl-filled game in which two players from each team are ejected for “rough tactics.” Coach Reaney Wolfe’s Blue Jays will go 7-0-1 and win the national championship.

Colts defensive end Fred Cook (72) and linebacker Stan White close in on New England Patriots wide receiver Don Westbrook on Oct, 28, 1979. Cook played seven seasons for the Colts, never missing a start.

Birthday

April 15, 1952: Fred Cook, defensive end for the Colts from 1974 through 1980 and a member of the team’s famed “Sack Pack” who led Baltimore to three straight AFC East championships (1975-1977).

