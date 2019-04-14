This week in Baltimore sports history (April 14-20): Orioles' Sutcliffe pitches another Camden Yards gem

April 17, 1992: The Orioles’ Rick Sutcliffe pitches his second straight shutout at Camden Yards, 8-0, over the Detroit Tigers. Randy Milligan’s grand slam aids Sutcliffe, who also won at the new stadium Opening Day.
April 19, 1975: In a battle of lacrosse unbeatens, Johns Hopkins stops Cornell, 16-9, before an announced 12,000 in Ithaca, N.Y. Franz Wittelsberger scores six goals for the winners, and Mike O’Neill gets five.
April 19, 1960: Left fielder Joe Bellino (three hits and two stolen bases) leads Navy’s baseball team to its seventh straight win, 8-2, over the Coast Guard. A star running back in football, Bellino will win the 1960 Heisman Trophy.
April 20, 1955: “I knew we couldn’t lose [all] 154 games,” manager Paul Richards says as the Orioles defeat the New York Yankees, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium for their first win in seven outings. A two-run home run by catcher Hal Smith — the first of his major league career — is the big hit, while right-hander Erv Palica gets the victory.
April 15, 1946: More than 16,000 horse racing fans attend opening day at the Havre de Grace track, which had been closed since 1942. Bill Boniface, racing editor of The Sun, successfully picks seven winners on the eight-race card.
April 18, 1937: Bill Tilden, 44, winner of 10 Grand Slam singles titles, defeats Vincent Richards, 6-3, 6-4, in a tennis exhibition before a sparse crowd of 150 at Carlin’s Park. “Tilden ran through his well-known act, expostulating with the linesmen and talking to the ball,” The Sun reports.
April 14, 1929: The Baltimore Black Sox sweep a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Royal Giants, 8-1 and 1-0, at Maryland Baseball Park. Third baseman Oliver “Ghost” Marcell gets three hits for the Black Sox, who will finish 57-26 and win the American Negro League championship.
April 15, 1915: The Johns Hopkins lacrosse team defeats Navy, 4-2, in Annapolis in a brawl-filled game in which two players from each team are ejected for “rough tactics.” Coach Reaney Wolfe’s Blue Jays will go 7-0-1 and win the national championship.
Birthday
April 15, 1952: Fred Cook, defensive end for the Colts from 1974 through 1980 and a member of the team’s famed “Sack Pack” who led Baltimore to three straight AFC East championships (1975-1977).