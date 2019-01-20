Riverdale's Tiafoe celebrates birthday with Aussie Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia — Frances Tiafoe, from Riverdale in Prince George's County, celebrated his 21st birthday in style with a 7-5 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5 win over No. 20-seeded Grigor Dimitrov to advance to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Tiafoe, who received treatment on his right forearm at the end of the third set, broke Dimitrov's serve in the 11th game of the fourth then held serve to end the 3-hour, 39-minute match.

In typical style, Tiafoe took off his t-shirt, flexed his right bicep and waved to the crowd. Then he sat in his chair and covered his head with a towel.

It's a big turnaround for the American at the Australian Open . He lost all three singles matches at the exhibition Hopman Cup three weeks ago, then was beaten in the first round at the Sydney International.

At Melbourne Park, he has beaten No. 5 Kevin Anderson and veteran Andeas Seppi.

Tiafoe will next play either second-seeded Rafael Nadal or Tomas Berdych in the last eight.

In other action, Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber was stunned 6-0, 6-2 by Danielle Collins of the U.S. in just 56 minutes in the Australian Open's fourth round.

Collins had an 0-5 career record in Grand Slam tournaments until this one. But she has now added an upset of No. 2 Kerber to earlier victories over a pair of seeded women, No. 14 Julia Goerges and No. 19 Caroline Garcia.

Collins was the more aggressive player throughout and finished with a resounding 29-6 edge in total winners.

The former University of Virginia player will face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

•Ash Barty beat Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal and gave Australian its first woman that deep in its major tournament since 2009.

Barty opened the deciding set by breaking Sharapova's serve, helped by two of Sharapova 10 double-faults in the match. It came minutes after the capacity crowd lustily booed Sharapova when she returned from an extraordinary long toilet break after the second set.

Barty broke 2008 champion Sharapova's serve again to lead 3-0, helped by two unforced errors by the Russian and went up 4-0 while holding serve with four straight points. Sharapova faced more break points in the next game but held serve, ending a winning streak of nine consecutive games by Barty.

Sharapova, who beat defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round, broke Barty's serve in the next game and then closed to 4-3 in a game which included the point of the tournament — a 21-shot rally that included great gets by both players and ended with a wide backhand by Barty.

Barty was forced to save two break points in the next game, but held to go up 5-3. After Sharapova held in the next game, she saved one match point before Barty ended the 2-hour 22-minute match with an ace.

The Australian will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova , who beat 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

•Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the first player into the Australian Open quarterfinals after beating 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1 to open play Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

Kvitova, who had a WTA Tour-leading five tournament wins last year, extended her winning streak to nine matches after capturing the Sydney International title last week and her four wins at Melbourne Park this week. She hasn't made the quarterfinals here since 2012.

Anisimova, one of three American women playing fourth-round matches Sunday, beat seeded players in the second and third rounds. She was the youngest player to reach the Round of 16 here since 2006 and the youngest in any Grand Slam tournament since 2007.