‘Nobody gets to do that’: Sweden’s mother-daughter duo of Teckla and Kjälla Jackson share field at World Lacrosse Championships

At 51 years old, Teckla Jackson is the oldest player at the 2022 Women’s World Lacrosse Championships. At 17, Kjälla Jackson is one of the youngest.

Yet that’s not the most noteworthy thing about the two members of the Sweden national team. Teckla and Kjälla Jackson are the only mother-daughter duo playing among the 29 nations in the tournament, and it is an opportunity that they have been looking forward to for a long time.

Advertisement

“This is kind of what I’ve worked for,” Kjälla (pronounced SHELL-ah) Jackson said after Sweden lost to Italy, 17-6, Friday morning at Towson University. “We wanted to play in the World Cup together and now that we’re here, it’s kind of like, ‘Wow, we actually made it. So now what?’”

Added Teckla Jackson: “It makes me really proud. It’s fantastic that she finally gets to play with us.”

Advertisement

Sweden's Teckla (6), a 51-year-old attacker, and Kjälla Jackson (4), a 17-year-old defender, are the only mother-daughter duo playing among the 29 countries competing in the World Women's Lacrosse Championships at Towson. Sweden fell to Italy on Friday, 17-6. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

News of the mother-daughter playing duo hasn’t exactly gone viral, but those who learned about the Jacksons expressed surprise and awe.

“I don’t think I would be able to do that, but that is an incredible story, and that is what is so special about lacrosse, relationships like that,” said Marie McCool, a midfielder for the United States.

Jenny Levy, a Roland Park graduate who is the coach for the Americans, joked that her “daughter would die” at the idea of them playing together on the international stage.

“I couldn’t get up and down the field unless I was the darn goalie,” Levy said. “But that’s amazing. What an incredible opportunity to share a collective experience. Nobody gets to do that.”

Teckla Jackson’s introduction to lacrosse began during the 1986-87 school year as a 17-year-old exchange student in Syracuse, New York. There, the Swedish soccer player became mesmerized with a sport emphasizing the use of a stick and hands.

“I had no idea about the game,” she recalled. “I saw the game and thought, ‘Well, that looks like fun.’ So I started playing and when the year was over, I went back to Sweden with two sticks and got all of my friends together and started women’s lacrosse back home.”

In 1995, Jackson traveled to Melbourne, Australia, to spend one season with a professional club there. She then met her future husband, Mark Jackson, another lacrosse player who has represented Australia internationally, and a one-year trial period turned into a seven-year stay that culminated with the couple getting married in 2003.

A year later, Kjälla was born, and she tagged along with her parents as they traveled Europe playing in tournaments.

Advertisement

Sweden's Kjälla Jackson, left, defends during a game against Italy on Friday at the Women’s World Lacrosse Championships at Towson. Jackson and her mother, Teckla Jackson, are the only mother-daughter duo playing in the tournament. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“I kind of grew up on the field,” she said. “I didn’t really have a choice. I was born into it. When my mom was playing, I was with my dad and vice versa. So I was just on the field all the time. So I’ve seen the game, but I never played it until I was 12 or 13, which is when I started playing with the seniors because we didn’t have a junior team. It’s kind of cool.”

Vacations for the family, which also includes 12-year-old Estyn, don’t involve customary trips to amusement parks or beaches.

“All the holidays, we played tournaments and have gone here and there,” Teckla Jackson said. “So it’s just been a way of life.”

Kjälla Jackson said she hasn’t thought about more traditional vacations.

“The places that we travel to are kind of unique,” she said. “We went to Israel for the 2019 qualifications, and I had never been to Israel before. So that was kind of cool. I’ve been to Prague and Amsterdam, and we go bike riding and stuff. So it’s kind of like a vacation, too.”

Like her mother, Kjälla Jackson spent one year of study abroad at Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio, and joined that school’s lacrosse program this past spring. Aside from adjusting to the sheer number of practices and games American teams play in a week and specific positions for each player, Jackson admitted she was unprepared for the difference in on-field aggression.

Advertisement

“Just the roughness and how everyone is on each other all of the time,” she said. “In Sweden, we’re kind of like, ‘Yeah, you can pick up the ball. It’s fine.’ In the U.S., it’s like, ‘No! That’s my ball!’”

Baltimore’s Belle Martire making friends, impact quickly for Czech Republic women’s lacrosse national team https://t.co/NZAyyZcGbc — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) June 30, 2022

Kjälla Jackson could not return to Sweden for national team tryouts. So she worked out in front of her coaches and teammates in Ohio and emailed the footage to the Swedish coaching staff.

Teckla Jackson said she was relieved when she learned that her daughter had earned a spot on the squad.

“I was a bit worried when she went to the U.S. about how the team was going to get picked,” she said. “But she played lacrosse over there and sent video to the coaches. So that was good. She was really eager to make the team.”

Against Italy on Friday, Teckla Jackson made her second consecutive start of the tournament at attack, while Kjälla came off the bench as a defender. Teckla Jackson did not register a goal or assist, corralling one draw, while Kjälla picked up one ground ball.

Sweden fell behind 4-0 and was outscored 10-2 in the second half by an Italian squad that relied on eight goals from midfielder Stephanie Colson, a Westminster resident and Manchester Valley graduate, and seven goals and one assist from midfielder Colleen Owen.

Advertisement

“I think today, we had a chance, but it just takes such a long time for us to get going,” Teckla Jackson said. “We’re realistic, but I know we can do much better. It’s the experience. We just need to play more games.”

Teckla Jackson said she isn’t sure how much longer she will play, noting that avoiding injuries at her age is her biggest concern. She said the family’s legacy in lacrosse is beginning to move into Kjälla’s hands.

“She’s going to continue, I hope,” Teckla Jackson said.

Kjälla Jackson said she views this tournament as a chance to set a base for future appearances.

“This is just my first time. So it’s not my breakthrough this year,” she said. “There’s plenty more to come.”

SWEDEN VS. COLUMBIA

Advertisement

Saturday, 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN+