Maryland wheelchair athletes Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk place in top 3 in New York City Marathon

Maryland wheelchair athletes Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk placed second and third in their respective divisions in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
McFadden finished with a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 59 seconds, behind Madison de Rozario from Australia, who finished in 1:51:01. McFadden won the race in 2010 and from 2013 through 2016.
Romanchuk came in third in 1:38:22. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the race in 1:31:24, more than 6 1/2 minutes ahead of second-place finisher David Weir of Great Britain. Hug finished second to Romanchuk in 2018 and 2019.
Last month, McFadden and Romanchuk competed in the Chicago and Boston marathons on back-to-back days. Both of them won in Chicago and took second place in Boston.
The two of them had competed in four wheelchair marathons in a two-week period, starting with the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26 and ending with the Boston Marathon. In October, McFadden was the only elite female athlete planning to compete in all five major marathons this year, with New York’s being the last one.
They both said in October that they’d be returning to Maryland — Romanchuk to his family’s home in Mount Airy, and McFadden to the Clarksville area — to practice on hilly terrain for the New York City Marathon.