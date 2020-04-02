Mount Saint Joseph grad Sung Min Kim builds name for self in baseball world after years of grinding

“I honestly had no idea what to do when I first came back,” Kim said. “I interned at a university laboratory for a few months to see if I would be cut to pursue graduate school there, but it was not for me. At some point, I decided to just drop everything and just focus on writing baseball. Because I was in Korea, I knew that my opportunity writing for revered American publications would be limited. So, what I did was, I just lived on my laptop and just followed everything that was going on in MLB."