The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Nov. 28, 1955: With their first-round NFL draft pick (ninth overall), the Colts grab Lenny Moore, a Penn State halfback who, The Sun predicts, “could furnish insurance for anticipated backfield needs.”
Nov. 26, 1996: Second-ranked Monica Seles defeats No. 11 Mary Joe Fernández, 6-3, 7-5, in the Signet Bank Tennis Challenge, a charity event, before more than 8,000 at the Baltimore Arena.
Nov. 30, 1968: Undefeated Maryland beats Hartwick, 2-1, at Byrd Stadium in College Park to advance to the NCAA soccer tournament semifinals. Rocco Morelli scores his 16th goal for coach Doyle Royal’s Terps, who’ll share the national title with Michigan State after a 2-2 tie in the final.
Nov. 30, 1965: Despite a stellar effort from Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain (41 points, 33 rebounds), the Bullets defeat the 76ers, 129-108, in an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bailey Howell (40 points) and John “Red” Kerr (30) lead Baltimore.
Nov. 26, 1964: City upends Poly, 14-6, in their Thanksgiving Day football game before an announced 23.232 at Memorial Stadium. Preston Nash passes for a touchdown and Maceo Gray runs for a score as coach George Young’s Knights (8-1) deal the Engineers their first loss to a local team in more than two years.
Nov. 30, 1959: Ron Mix, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound All-America offensive tackle at Southern California, is the Colts’ No. 1 selection in the NFL draft, 10th overall. But Mix signs instead with the Los Angeles Chargers of the rival American Football League and plays 11 years in a Hall of Fame career.
Nov. 25, 1907: At halftime of a rainy football game between Johns Hopkins and St. John’s of Annapolis, Robert Wood — a physics professor at Hopkins — performs an exhibition with six boomerangs at Homewood Field. Result? Wood’s tosses “scored three goals, punched holes in two umbrellas and had 1,000 persons down on their hands and knees, like chicks when a hawk is nigh,” The Sun reports. The game ends in a scoreless tie.
Nov. 29, 1891: In their second meeting, Army’s football team defeats Navy, 32-16, before more than 3,000 in Annapolis. The Sun reports that it’s a rough-and-tumble game: Routinely, after a running play, once “the mass of legs, arms, bodies and heads was extricated, some poor unfortunate was left on the ground, unable to rise.”
Birthday
Nov. 26, 1946: Art Shell (Maryland State, now UMES), a Hall of Fame tackle with the Oakland Raiders who in 1989 became the first black head coach in NFL history.