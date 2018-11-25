The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Nov. 28, 1955: With their first-round NFL draft pick (ninth overall), the Colts grab Lenny Moore, a Penn State halfback who, The Sun predicts, “could furnish insurance for anticipated backfield needs.”

Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images Monica Seles returns a shot during the BNP Paribas Showdown on March 10, 2015, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The former world No. 1 won nine Grand Slam singles titles. Monica Seles returns a shot during the BNP Paribas Showdown on March 10, 2015, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The former world No. 1 won nine Grand Slam singles titles. (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)

Nov. 26, 1996: Second-ranked Monica Seles defeats No. 11 Mary Joe Fernández, 6-3, 7-5, in the Signet Bank Tennis Challenge, a charity event, before more than 8,000 at the Baltimore Arena.

Baltimore Sun file photo Maryland's Rocco Morelli writhes in pain after taking an elbow from Saint Louis goalkeeper Bill Donley on Nov. 23, 1968. The Terps won, 3-1, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. The Billikens had won six of the nine previous championships. Maryland's Rocco Morelli writhes in pain after taking an elbow from Saint Louis goalkeeper Bill Donley on Nov. 23, 1968. The Terps won, 3-1, to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. The Billikens had won six of the nine previous championships. (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Nov. 30, 1968: Undefeated Maryland beats Hartwick, 2-1, at Byrd Stadium in College Park to advance to the NCAA soccer tournament semifinals. Rocco Morelli scores his 16th goal for coach Doyle Royal’s Terps, who’ll share the national title with Michigan State after a 2-2 tie in the final.

Weyman Swagger / Baltimore Sun photo Bailey Howell rises for a layup as Wilt Chamberlain backs off on defense. Feb. 24, 1966. Howell played for the Bullets in 1964-65 and 1965-66. Bailey Howell rises for a layup as Wilt Chamberlain backs off on defense. Feb. 24, 1966. Howell played for the Bullets in 1964-65 and 1965-66. (Weyman Swagger / Baltimore Sun photo)

Nov. 30, 1965: Despite a stellar effort from Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain (41 points, 33 rebounds), the Bullets defeat the 76ers, 129-108, in an NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bailey Howell (40 points) and John “Red” Kerr (30) lead Baltimore.

Eddy Nolan / Baltimore Sun photo 1964 scholastic all-stars: Henry Garces, City; Joe Lhotsky, Curley; Al Mooney, Edmondson; Wayne Mulligan, Calvert Hall; Gary Arthur, Poly; Bill Andes, Edmondson; Mark Smoot, Poly; Preston Nash, City; Maceo Gray, City; Larry Hansbrick, Calvert Hall; Herbert Johnson, Douglass. 1964 scholastic all-stars: Henry Garces, City; Joe Lhotsky, Curley; Al Mooney, Edmondson; Wayne Mulligan, Calvert Hall; Gary Arthur, Poly; Bill Andes, Edmondson; Mark Smoot, Poly; Preston Nash, City; Maceo Gray, City; Larry Hansbrick, Calvert Hall; Herbert Johnson, Douglass. (Eddy Nolan / Baltimore Sun photo)

Nov. 26, 1964: City upends Poly, 14-6, in their Thanksgiving Day football game before an announced 23.232 at Memorial Stadium. Preston Nash passes for a touchdown and Maceo Gray runs for a score as coach George Young’s Knights (8-1) deal the Engineers their first loss to a local team in more than two years.

Nov. 30, 1959: Ron Mix, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound All-America offensive tackle at Southern California, is the Colts’ No. 1 selection in the NFL draft, 10th overall. But Mix signs instead with the Los Angeles Chargers of the rival American Football League and plays 11 years in a Hall of Fame career.

Nov. 25, 1907: At halftime of a rainy football game between Johns Hopkins and St. John’s of Annapolis, Robert Wood — a physics professor at Hopkins — performs an exhibition with six boomerangs at Homewood Field. Result? Wood’s tosses “scored three goals, punched holes in two umbrellas and had 1,000 persons down on their hands and knees, like chicks when a hawk is nigh,” The Sun reports. The game ends in a scoreless tie.

Nov. 29, 1891: In their second meeting, Army’s football team defeats Navy, 32-16, before more than 3,000 in Annapolis. The Sun reports that it’s a rough-and-tumble game: Routinely, after a running play, once “the mass of legs, arms, bodies and heads was extricated, some poor unfortunate was left on the ground, unable to rise.”

Noah Berger / AP Art Shell, introduced as Raiders coach Feb. 11, 2006, played tackle for the Raiders from 1968 to 1982 and coached them from 1989 to 1994 and in 2006. Art Shell, introduced as Raiders coach Feb. 11, 2006, played tackle for the Raiders from 1968 to 1982 and coached them from 1989 to 1994 and in 2006. (Noah Berger / AP)

Birthday

Nov. 26, 1946: Art Shell (Maryland State, now UMES), a Hall of Fame tackle with the Oakland Raiders who in 1989 became the first black head coach in NFL history.

mike.klingaman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/MikeKlingaman