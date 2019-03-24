The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for March 24-30

March 24, 2001: An 87-73 victory over Stanford sends Maryland’s men’s basketball team to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time. Lonny Baxter’s 24 points lead the Terps (25-10), who’ll lose to Duke in the semifinals.
March 27, 1978: It’s a banner day at Pimlico Race Course for Ronnie Franklin, 18, who rides four winners and gets his first stakes victory. One year later, Franklin will win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness aboard Spectacular Bid.
March 26, 1962: Brooks Robinson hits a 450-foot home run in the Orioles’ 18-8 exhibition rout of the expansion New York Mets in Miami.
March 27, 1955: The University of Baltimore opens its lacrosse season with a 16-0 win over Ohio State. Charlie Beasley (six goals) and Tommy Devan (three goals, eight assists) pace coach Caleb Kelly’s Bees.
March 26, 1949: Fists fly and six Bullets foul out in a 103-99 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, eliminating Baltimore from the Basketball Association of America Eastern Division semifinals. Connie Simmons (22 points), Jake Pelkington (18), Freddie Lewis (15) and Walt Budko (14) lead the losers.
March 26, 1922: Orioles catcher William “Lena” Styles gets drunk and is arrested twice in one night for disturbing the peace at the team’s training site in Winston-Salem, N.C. Suspended briefly, Styles returns, hits .315 and plays all nine positions for Baltimore, which wins 115 games and takes the International League pennant.
March 27, 1920: In its opener, Poly’s lacrosse team defeats the University of Maryland, 4-2, in College Park. Bob Norris scores twice for the Engineers.
Birthday
March 25, 1955: Lee Mazzilli, who managed the Orioles from 2004 to Aug. 4, 2005. He was fired after the team lost 14 of its last 15 games with Mazzilli at the helm.