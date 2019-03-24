The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for March 24-30

March 24, 2001: An 87-73 victory over Stanford sends Maryland’s men’s basketball team to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the first time. Lonny Baxter’s 24 points lead the Terps (25-10), who’ll lose to Duke in the semifinals.

Associated Press file Jockey Ronnie Franklin, who was raised in Dundalk and attended Patapsco, sits atop Spectacular Bid after winning the Preakness on May 21, 1979. Franklin died of lung cancer last March at the age of 58.

March 27, 1978: It’s a banner day at Pimlico Race Course for Ronnie Franklin, 18, who rides four winners and gets his first stakes victory. One year later, Franklin will win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness aboard Spectacular Bid.

Richard Childress / Baltimore Sun Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson towels off right fielder Earl Robinson after a 3-2 victory over the Washington Senators on May 13, 1962, at Memorial Stadium. Brooks hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Earl won the game with a solo shot in the ninth.

March 26, 1962: Brooks Robinson hits a 450-foot home run in the Orioles’ 18-8 exhibition rout of the expansion New York Mets in Miami.

Ralph Justus Dohme / Baltimore Sun Pimlico Race Course is pictured May 6, 1957. A new clubhouse was built at the track in 1960, and the old one was destroyed by fire in 1966.

March 27, 1957: A bill to shutter 87-year-old Pimlico Race Course and shift its racing dates to Laurel Park fails in the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.

Baltimore Sun file Caleb Kelly, pictured in 1962, was a Friends graduate who played lacrosse for Johns Hopkins at the 1932 Olympics games and was an expert on the sport's rules. He died in 2006 at the age of 95.

March 27, 1955: The University of Baltimore opens its lacrosse season with a 16-0 win over Ohio State. Charlie Beasley (six goals) and Tommy Devan (three goals, eight assists) pace coach Caleb Kelly’s Bees.

Baltimore Sun file Walt Budko, rear, with his son, Pete, front. Walt, who played for the Bullets from 1948-49 to 1950-51 and coached them in 1950-51, died in 2013. Pete played for Loyola High and North Carolina.

March 26, 1949: Fists fly and six Bullets foul out in a 103-99 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, eliminating Baltimore from the Basketball Association of America Eastern Division semifinals. Connie Simmons (22 points), Jake Pelkington (18), Freddie Lewis (15) and Walt Budko (14) lead the losers.

March 26, 1922: Orioles catcher William “Lena” Styles gets drunk and is arrested twice in one night for disturbing the peace at the team’s training site in Winston-Salem, N.C. Suspended briefly, Styles returns, hits .315 and plays all nine positions for Baltimore, which wins 115 games and takes the International League pennant.

March 27, 1920: In its opener, Poly’s lacrosse team defeats the University of Maryland, 4-2, in College Park. Bob Norris scores twice for the Engineers.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun Lee Mazzilli walks behind a police escort Aug. 5, 2005, after arriving at BWI Airport following his dismissal as Orioles manager before a game against the Los Angeles Angels. His record was 129-140.

Birthday

March 25, 1955: Lee Mazzilli, who managed the Orioles from 2004 to Aug. 4, 2005. He was fired after the team lost 14 of its last 15 games with Mazzilli at the helm.

