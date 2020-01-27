This Week in Baltimore Sports History: Len Bias’ slams help Terps turn back Notre Dame

Jan. 30, 2010: “My head was hurting instantly. It definitely took my breath away," said Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, one of 15,000 who took part in the 14th annual Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraiser for the Maryland Special Olympics in 36-degree water at Sandy Point State Park.
Jan. 28, 1997: The Orioles install new message boards at Oriole Park to give fans instant radar-gun readings on each delivery and to flash the type of pitch thrown.
Jan. 26, 1985: Maryland defeats Notre Dame, 77-65, before a sellout basketball crowd at Cole Field House. Len Bias scores 18 points, including two slam-dunks, and blocks four shots.
Jan. 28, 1980: The Colts move into their spanking new complex in Owings Mills, with saunas, a steam room and 2½ football fields. Four years later, they pack up in the wee hours and head for Indianapolis.
Jan. 27, 1976: Nathaniel Speight scores 45 points, including two free throws in the final seconds, to give Southern a 92-91 victory over Dunbar in a Maryland Scholastic Association A Conference basketball game. Calvin Maddox scores 22 for the Poets.
Jan. 30, 1973: Two players with local ties get picked in the NFL draft: The Minnesota Vikings take Miami running back Chuck Foreman (Frederick High) in the first round, and the Chicago Bears select Notre Dame tight end Mike Creaney (Loyola) in the sixth.
Jan. 26, 1963: The Colts name All-Pro defensive end Gino Marchetti as defensive line coach and veteran linebacker Bill Pellington as linebackers coach. Both are 36 and will continue to play.
Jan. 31, 1961: George Law, a senior at Glen Burnie, scores 45 points — an Anne Arundel County basketball record — to lead the Gophers past archrival Annapolis, 80-55, on the winner’s court.
Birthday
Jan. 26, 1989: Torrey Smith, former wide receiver for Maryland and the Ravens who caught 30 touchdown passes for Baltimore in four years (2011 through 2014).