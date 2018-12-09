The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 9-15

Dec. 13, 2005: Maryland’s soon-to-be national champions rip Coppin State, 69-38, in women’s basketball at Comcast Center. Marissa Coleman (13 points), Shay Doron and Laura Harper (12 each) pace the Terps, who’ll finish 34-4.

John Makely / Baltimore Sun Qadry Ismail (87) is celebrated by Justin Armour, left, and Jeff Blackshear after catching a touchdown pass against the Steelers on Sept. 19, 1999. Later in the season, he scored three times in one quarter against Pittsburgh. Qadry Ismail (87) is celebrated by Justin Armour, left, and Jeff Blackshear after catching a touchdown pass against the Steelers on Sept. 19, 1999. Later in the season, he scored three times in one quarter against Pittsburgh. (John Makely / Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 12, 1999: In the Ravens’ 31-24 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Qadry Ismail sets a team record (258 receiving yards) and scores touchdowns of 54, 59 and 76 yards, all in the third quarter.

Dec. 15, 1975: The 17th time is the charm for Feign, a thoroughbred who wins at Laurel Park for the first time this year after 16 consecutive losses. Jockey Gregg McCarron leads all the way on the 4-year-old filly.

Baltimore Sun file The 1966 Morgan State Bears won the second of the school's four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships before making history as the first historically black college to win a postseason bowl game. The 1966 Morgan State Bears won the second of the school's four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships before making history as the first historically black college to win a postseason bowl game. (Baltimore Sun file)

Dec. 10, 1966: Morgan State’s football team defeats West Chester (Pa.) State, 14-6, in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla. It’s the 18th straight win for coach Earl Banks’ Bears, who get touchdowns from Roland Savage and Jeff Queen. Quarterback Daryl Johnson kicks both extra points.

Paul Hutchins / Baltimore Sun Left to right, Frizzle Davis, Terry Gallo, Ed Roth, Jerry Anderson, Cliff Brown and coach Randy Walker are pictured March 9, 1966. Left to right, Frizzle Davis, Terry Gallo, Ed Roth, Jerry Anderson, Cliff Brown and coach Randy Walker are pictured March 9, 1966. (Paul Hutchins / Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 15, 1964: Towson’s defending state basketball champions open their season with a 101-36 rout of Pikesville. Center Ed Roth (14 points) leads the Generals to their 39th consecutive Baltimore County victory.

Baltimore Sun file Stu Miller, left, welcomes fellow reliever Eddie Fisher to the Orioles on June 13, 1966. Miller, a right-hander, pitched in the major leagues from 1952 to 1968, going 105-103 with a 3.24 ERA in 704 games. Stu Miller, left, welcomes fellow reliever Eddie Fisher to the Orioles on June 13, 1966. Miller, a right-hander, pitched in the major leagues from 1952 to 1968, going 105-103 with a 3.24 ERA in 704 games. (Baltimore Sun file)

Dec. 15, 1962: “I suppose the Giants just figured I was running out of gas,” pitcher Stu Miller, 34, says after being dealt by San Francisco to the Orioles. For five years, Miller will star in relief for Baltimore (38 wins, 2.37 ERA) and help win the 1966 world championship.

Baltimore Sun file Dick Szymanski, shown in a picture dated Nov. 12, 1966, played for the Colts from 1955 to 1968, then joined the front office for 13 seasons. Dick Szymanski, shown in a picture dated Nov. 12, 1966, played for the Colts from 1955 to 1968, then joined the front office for 13 seasons. (Baltimore Sun file)

Dec. 12, 1959: Johnny Unitas throws three touchdown passes and the Colts intercept five passes — one by linebacker Dick Szymanski, who rumbles 15 yards for a score — as the Colts defeat the Rams in Los Angeles, 45-26, to win their second straight NFL Western Division title.

William L. Klender / Baltimore Sun Jim Tatum, pictured Sept. 5, 1953, coached Maryland from 1947 to 1955, going 73-15-4 for an .815 winning percentage. Jim Tatum, pictured Sept. 5, 1953, coached Maryland from 1947 to 1955, going 73-15-4 for an .815 winning percentage. (William L. Klender / Baltimore Sun)

Dec. 15, 1953: Maryland’s Jim Tatum, who led the Terps (then 10-0) to a No. 1 national ranking, is named College Football Coach of the Year. In the Orange Bowl, Maryland will lose, 7-0, to Oklahoma.

Baltimore Sun file Billy Loes, a right-hander, pitched in the major leagues from 1950 to 1961, going 80-63 with a 3.89 ERA in 316 games, 139 of them starts.. Billy Loes, a right-hander, pitched in the major leagues from 1950 to 1961, going 80-63 with a 3.89 ERA in 316 games, 139 of them starts.. (Baltimore Sun file)

Birthday

Dec. 13, 1929: Billy Loes, zany Orioles pitcher (1956-1959) who once claimed to have booted a ground ball because he “lost it in the sun.” Loes died in 2010.

