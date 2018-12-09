The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 9-15

Dec. 13, 2005: Maryland’s soon-to-be national champions rip Coppin State, 69-38, in women’s basketball at Comcast Center. Marissa Coleman (13 points), Shay Doron and Laura Harper (12 each) pace the Terps, who’ll finish 34-4.
Dec. 12, 1999: In the Ravens’ 31-24 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Qadry Ismail sets a team record (258 receiving yards) and scores touchdowns of 54, 59 and 76 yards, all in the third quarter.
Dec. 15, 1975: The 17th time is the charm for Feign, a thoroughbred who wins at Laurel Park for the first time this year after 16 consecutive losses. Jockey Gregg McCarron leads all the way on the 4-year-old filly.
Dec. 10, 1966: Morgan State’s football team defeats West Chester (Pa.) State, 14-6, in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla. It’s the 18th straight win for coach Earl Banks’ Bears, who get touchdowns from Roland Savage and Jeff Queen. Quarterback Daryl Johnson kicks both extra points.
Dec. 15, 1964: Towson’s defending state basketball champions open their season with a 101-36 rout of Pikesville. Center Ed Roth (14 points) leads the Generals to their 39th consecutive Baltimore County victory.
Dec. 15, 1962: “I suppose the Giants just figured I was running out of gas,” pitcher Stu Miller, 34, says after being dealt by San Francisco to the Orioles. For five years, Miller will star in relief for Baltimore (38 wins, 2.37 ERA) and help win the 1966 world championship.
Dec. 12, 1959: Johnny Unitas throws three touchdown passes and the Colts intercept five passes — one by linebacker Dick Szymanski, who rumbles 15 yards for a score — as the Colts defeat the Rams in Los Angeles, 45-26, to win their second straight NFL Western Division title.
Dec. 15, 1953: Maryland’s Jim Tatum, who led the Terps (then 10-0) to a No. 1 national ranking, is named College Football Coach of the Year. In the Orange Bowl, Maryland will lose, 7-0, to Oklahoma.
Birthday
Dec. 13, 1929: Billy Loes, zany Orioles pitcher (1956-1959) who once claimed to have booted a ground ball because he “lost it in the sun.” Loes died in 2010.