The Sun Remembers: This Week in Maryland Sports History for Dec. 2-8

Dec. 8, 1996: The Orioles sign free-agent left-hander Jimmy Key, then a four-time All-Star, to a two-year, $7.8 million deal. Key, 35, will win 16 games for Baltimore’s 1997 American League East champs.

Dec. 3, 2001: Third-ranked Maryland defeats Connecticut, 77-65, to win the BB&T Basketball Classic at the MCI Center in Washington. Lonny Baxter (24 points) leads the Terps (6-1), who’ll go on to the win the 2002 NCAA tournament.

Dec. 4, 1966: With 39 seconds left, Johnny Unitas throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Berry, who makes a leaping catch at the 4-yard line and stretches into the end zone to defeat the Chicago Bears, 21-16, before an announced 60,238 at Memorial Stadium.

Dec. 3, 1952: Navy opens its men’s basketball season with a school-record-setting 126-44 rout of Western Maryland (now McDaniel). Seven Midshipmen score in double figures, led by captain Johnny Clune (24 points).

Dec. 2, 1944: Top-ranked and undefeated Army beats No. 2 Navy, 23-7, before more than 70,000 at Baltimore’s Municipal Stadium. Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis score touchdowns for the Cadets, while Clyde “Smackover” Scott scores for the Midshipmen.

Dec. 8, 1934: Before an announced 800, Johns Hopkins opens its new gymnasium with exhibitions of badminton, boxing, tumbling and wrestling, the latter by YMCA strongman Johnny Eareckson.

Dec. 2, 1922: Baltimore dedicates Venable Stadium (aka Municipal Stadium) with a grand parade down 33rd Street before an announced 50,600 watch the U.S. Marines down Army, 13-12, in football.

Dec. 8, 1917: Loyola College, now Loyola Maryland, wins its basketball opener, 31-15, over Maryland at Richmond Market Armory in Baltimore. Jack O’Connor (City) scores eight points to lead coach William Schuerholz’s Greyhounds.

Birthday

Dec. 4, 1961: Frank Reich, former Maryland quarterback and now head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

