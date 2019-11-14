Shakira Austin scored 21 points and Ashley Owusu made a layup with four seconds left to help No. 8 Maryland rally from a 19-point fourth quarter deficit and beat host James Madison, 70-68, on Wednesday night.
Trailing by 19 points early in the final period, Austin's jumper capped a 28-6 run for the Terrapins, who used full court pressure to get back in the game. Austin's shot gave Maryland a 68-66 lead with 1:20 left. After both teams couldn't score over the next minute, Lexie Barrier hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to tie the game.
Maryland called timeout and Owusu scored with a few seconds left. The Dukes had one last chance, but Kamiah Smalls halfcourt shot rimmed out at the buzzer. Owusu finished with 14 points for Maryland (2-1).
Freshman Kiki Jefferson had 16 to lead James Madison (2-1) while Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Smalls finished with 14 in a balanced effort the Dukes.
The Terps avoided a two-game losing streak thanks to the 19-point comeback and made 6 of their final 7 shot attempts during the decisive rally.
The Dukes went the final 4:40 without a field goal after leading by double digits the majority of the game. JMU was seeking a quality nonconference victory after it was one of the final four teams left out of last season's NCAA Tournament.
Maryland returns home to face Delaware, another team from the CAA, on Sunday.
UMBC 71, Coppin State 48: Te’yJah Oliver scored a game-high 19 points to lead the host Retrievers (2-1) over the Eagles (0-2). Chance Graham had 12 points for Coppin State.
Loyola Maryland 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 46: The visiting Greyhounds (1-2) used a 23-9 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Knights (0-2). Laryn Edwards scored a game-high17 points for Loyola. The Greyhounds host Howard 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Johns Hopkins 74, Susquehanna 65: Diarra Oden scored 21 points and the host Blue Jays (2-0) made 12 3-pointers to beat the River Hawks (0-1). Johns Hopkins led by 11 points in the first half.
Hood 52, Shenandoah 51: Mia Savoy (16 points) went 1-for-2 from the line with three seconds left in the game to complete the comeback as the host Blazers (1-0) beat the Hornets (0-2). Savoy tied the game on a 3-pointer with 1:17 left to play. Hood trailed most of the game, but outscored Shenandoah, 19-13, in the fourth quarter .
Washington College 76, Notre Dame Maryland 51: Caitlyn Clark scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Shorewomen (2-0) over the Gators (1-2). Washington College opened with a 31-4 run and rolled. Ariana Alleyne (Mount Carmel) had 14 points and Jaylah Lewis (Mount Carmel) had 13 points for Notre Dame.
Men
UMBC 79, St. Mary’s 57: Brandon Horvath (Southern) scored 21 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds to lead the host Retrievers (3-0) past the Division III Seahawks (0-3). UMBC broke a 33-33 tie with a 46-24 run in the second half. Miles Gillette had 18 points for St. Mary’s.
St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Morgan State 65: The host Bears (1-2) second-half rally came up short and they fell to the Red Flash ( 1-2). Isaiah Burke had 16 points for Morgan State.
Old Dominion 62, Loyola Maryland 53: The host Monarchs (2-1) outscored the Greyhounds ( 1-2), 33-14, in the first half. Andrwe Kostecka had 14 points for Loyola.
Shippensburg 81, Bowie State 68: Saiquan Jamison had 18 points, but the visiting Bulldogs (1-2) fell to the Raiders (2-1). Shippensburg built a 37-27 lead in the first half.
Frostburg State 85, Mansfield 77: Daniel Alexander scored a game-high 27 points to lead the visiting Bobcats (1-2) over the Mountaineers (1-2). Frostburg State outscored Mansfield, 41-35, in the second half.
Hood 85, Wilson 69: Mason Wang had 24 points to lead the visiting Blazers (3-0) over the Phoenix (0-2). Hood faces Gallaudet in the Battle of D.C. and Maryland at 8 p.m. on Friday.