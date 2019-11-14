Hood 52, Shenandoah 51: Mia Savoy (16 points) went 1-for-2 from the line with three seconds left in the game to complete the comeback as the host Blazers (1-0) beat the Hornets (0-2). Savoy tied the game on a 3-pointer with 1:17 left to play. Hood trailed most of the game, but outscored Shenandoah, 19-13, in the fourth quarter .