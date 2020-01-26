State basketball roundup: Towson tops William & Mary for sixth straight men’s basketball victory

Jason Gibson had a season-high 21 points as Towson got past host William & Mary 70-58 on Saturday in men’s basketball.
Brian Fobbs had 17 points for Towson (12-9, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Allen Betrand added 16 points. Dennis Tunstall had eight rebounds and four blocks.
William & Mary scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Nathan Knight had 20 points for the Tribe (15-7, 7-2). Andy Van Vliet added 10 points.
Towson, which had started the season 0-3 in the CAA, plays UNC Wilmington at home on Thursday. William & Mary plays Northeastern at home on Thursday.
UMBC 63, Maine 53: K. J. Jackson scored 16 points, L.J. Owens (Severn) had 15 points, Brandon Horvath (Southern) had 11 points and R.J. Eytle-Rock had 10 points to lead the host Retrievers (9-12, 2-4 America East) over the Black Bears (6-15, 2-5). UMBC made 12 3-pointers.
Mt. St. Mary’s 79, Bryant 76: Vado Morse made two free throws with two seconds left in the game to preserve the win as the host Mount (9-11, 5-2 Northeast) beat the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5). The victory was the fourth straight. Morse finished with 20 points and Adam Grant had a game-high 26 points for Bryant.
Bowie State 89, Lincoln 73: Justin Route scored a game-high 22 points to lead the visiting Bulldogs (13-8, 5-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Lions (7-14, 3-6). The victory was the third straight. Bowie State led by as many as 28 points.
Johns Hopkins 80, Haverford 79: Ethan Bartlett made the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner with nine seconds left to lift the visiting Blue Jays (15-2, 9-1 Centennial Conference) over the Fords (12-5, 7-3). Bartlett finished with 15 points and Conner Delaney had a game-high 22 points for Hopkins. The game featured three ties and six lead changes.
Washington College 92, Dickinson 91, OT: Daniel Brown missed a jumper, got his own rebound and made the game-winning layup with two seconds left in overtime to lift the host Shoremen (6-11, 4-6 Centennial) over the Red Devils (2-15, 2-8). KJ Holton made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 82-82 and force overtime. Brown finished with 21 points for Washington College.
St. Mary’s 85, Southern Virginia 64: Dee Barnes scored a game-high 25 points to lead the host Seahawks (7-12, 2-2 Capital Athletic Conference) over the Knights (1-18, 0-4). St. Mary’s outscored Southern Virginia, 43-28, in the second half.
Hood 94, Albright 83: Mason Wang scored 27 points and Tyler Evans had 20 points to lead the host Blazers (12-6, 5-4 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) over the Lions (10-8, 5-4). Hood built a 50-33 lead in the first half.
Moravian 79, Goucher 63: Darrell Collins (New Town) had 11 points and Pat Goralski (Chesapeake-AA) had 10 points, but the Gophers (4-13, 1-5 Landmark Conference) fell to the host Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3). Goucher has lost four of its last five games.
Swarthmore 80, McDaniel 44: Josh Arruda scored 12 points and Che Colbert (Broadneck) had 11 points, but the visiting Green Terror (5-12, 1-9 Centennial) fell to the Garnet (17-0, 10-0). McDaniel has lost its last two games.
Arcadia 92, Stevenson 61: The visiting Knights (5-13, 2-7 MAC Commonwealth) suffered their eighth straight loss and the Knights improved to 10-8, 5-4.
Christopher Newport 72, Salisbury 64: Gary Briddell had 14 points, but the host Sea Gulls (8-11, 2-2 CAC) fell to the Captains (15-4, 4-0). Salisbury has lost its past two games and travels to York at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Women
Loyola Maryland 60, Bucknell 50: Alexis Gray scored a team-high 16 points and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the closing minutes as the host Greyhounds (5-14, 2-6 Patriot League) upset the defending league champion Bison (14-5, 7-1). Stephanie Karcz had 12 points and 11 rebounds, her 27th career double double, for Loyola, which opened with a 21-10 run. The Greyhounds will host Boston University Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Morgan State 47, Coppin State 42: Ashia McCalla led all scorers with 17 points and Chelsea Mitchell (Atholton) had 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the visiting Bears (9-11, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the Eagles (0-18, 0-6). Chance Graham had 14 points for Coppin State. Both teams play Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Morgan State travels to UMES and Coppin State hosts Howard.
Bryant 72, Mt. St. Mary’s 67: Michaela Harrison scored a game-high 21 points, but the late rally by the host Mount (10-9, 5-2 Northeast) fell short. The Bulldogs (5-12, 3-3) opened with a 15-9 run. Taylor Addison (Howard) gave Mount St. Mary’s a 64-63 lead with 90 seconds left, but Bryant secured the lead on the next possession.
Lincoln 63, Bowie State 59: The host Lions (18-3, 8-1 CIAA) used a 20-15 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs (16-3, 6-2). Talanya Hutton had a game-high 17 points for Bowie State.
Stevenson 68, Arcadia 52: Hannah Crist scored 14 points, Olivia Coleman had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kellie Johnson (Glenelg) had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Mustangs (10-8, 5-4 MAC Commonwealth) over the Knights (9-9, 4-5). Stevenson opened with a 21-12 run.
Notre Dame Maryland 61, Cedar Crest 55: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) scored 21 points to lead the visiting Gators (11-5, 8-2 Colonial States Athletic Conference) over the Falcons (3-14, 2-8). Notre Dame hosts Wilson Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Washington College 77, Dickinson 70: Crystal Jones and Bridget McLaughlin each scored 14 points to lead the host Shorewomen (8-10, 5-8 Centennial) over the Red Devils (9-8, 7-5). Washington College went on a 27-16 run in the fourth quarter.
Swarthmore 60, McDaniel 57: Hannah Ravenscroft made a jumper to cut the lead to 58-57 for the visiting Green Terror (6-10, 3-9 Centennial), but Garnet’s Kim Kockenmeister made a jumper with 32 seconds left for the final score. Swarthmore improved to 10-7, 7-5.
Christopher Newport 75, Salisbury 68: Kylie Webb scored 18 points, but the host Sea Gulls (8-11, 1-3 CAC) fell to the Captains (15-4, 4-0). Christopher Newport finished strong on a 28-14 run.
Albright 74, Hood 39: The host Blazers (4-14, 0-9 MAC Commonwealth) suffered their 13th straight loss. The Lions improved to 17-1, 8-1.
Moravian 53, Goucher 34: Anise Williams and Alayna McFadden each scored 13 points, but the visiting Gophers (4-13, 0-6 Landmark) fell to the Greyhounds (10-7, 3-3).
Southern Virginia 85, St. Mary’s 59: The host Seahawks (3-14, 0-4 CAC) lost their eighth straight. The Knights improved to 14-4, 2-2.