State basketball roundup: Towson tops William & Mary for sixth straight men’s basketball victory

Washington College 92, Dickinson 91, OT: Daniel Brown missed a jumper, got his own rebound and made the game-winning layup with two seconds left in overtime to lift the host Shoremen (6-11, 4-6 Centennial) over the Red Devils (2-15, 2-8). KJ Holton made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 82-82 and force overtime. Brown finished with 21 points for Washington College.