DeAndre Harris passed for 218 yards and one touchdown and scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1-yard line as Morgan State upset North Carolina A&T, 22-16, on Saturday for the second year in a row.
North Carolina A&T, tied for 15th in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll, never led during the game but trailed just 16-13 through much of the fourth quarter. The loss keeps the Aggies (6-3, 4-2) in the three-team cluster chasing Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference leader Florida A&M as the playoffs near.
Harris guided Morgan State (2-8, 2-5) 91 yards in 13 plays, scoring from the 1 for the insurance TD with 3:27 left to play.
NC A&T answered with a Noel Ruiz field goal and then recovered an onside kick at its own 46 with 1:20 remaining. But Kylil Carter threw three incompletions and was sacked by Rico Kennedy for a 7-yard loss, turning final possession over to the Bears.
Manasseh Bailey caught a touchdown pass and had 118 yards, moving him into a fifth-place tie on Morgan State’s career receiving list with 1,802 yards.
Towson 31, Stony Brook 14: The visiting Tigers (6-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) used a 21-0 run that spanned both halves to pull away from the Seawolves (5-5, 2-4). Shane Leatherbury had one rushing and one receiving touchdown. He had one carry for 12 yards and four catches for 35 yards. Towson travels to William & Mary Saturday at 1 p.m. Tom Flacco completed 19 of 29 for 283 yards and two touchdown passes.
Bowie State 60, Elizabeth City State 21: Ja’rome Johnson completed 12 of 17 for 153 yards and two touchdown passes to lead the visiting Bulldogs past the Vikings (2-8, 2-5). The victory marked the first time in school history that Bowie State went 10-0 in the regular season and 7-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 5-0 in the Northern Division. The Bulldogs advanced for a second straight year to the CIAA championship game vs. Fayetteville State, held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Salem, Virginia.
Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 26: Jacob Yohr had a career-high 13 catches for a personal-best 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Blue Jays (6-3, 5-3 Centennial Conference) over the Eagles (2-7, 2-6). Hopkins quarterback David Tammaro went 25-for-32 for 298 yards and three touchdown passes. The Blue Jays totaled 550 yards of offense.
Stevenson 42, Wilkes 21: Myles Copes recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and the visiting Mustangs (7-2, 6-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) beat the Colonels (7-2, 5-2). Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Franz on the following play and Stevenson went on to take a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
Salisbury 62, The College of New Jersey 20: The visiting Sea Gulls (8-0, 6-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) opened with a 20-0 run and rolled past the Lions (2-7, 2-4). Mike-Ryan Mofor had six carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Shamar Gray had nine carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns to lead Salisbury.
Frostburg State 35, Kentucky Wesleyan 25: The host Bobcats (8-2) overcame a slow start with four touchdowns in the second half to beat the Panthers (0-10). Will Brunson (14 of 26 for 179 yards) completed two touchdown passes to Gavin Lavat (22 for 145 yards). Frostburg State travels to Glenville State on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the regular-season finale.