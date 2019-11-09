Bowie State 60, Elizabeth City State 21: Ja’rome Johnson completed 12 of 17 for 153 yards and two touchdown passes to lead the visiting Bulldogs past the Vikings (2-8, 2-5). The victory marked the first time in school history that Bowie State went 10-0 in the regular season and 7-0 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 5-0 in the Northern Division. The Bulldogs advanced for a second straight year to the CIAA championship game vs. Fayetteville State, held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Salem, Virginia.