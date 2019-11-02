Salisbury 51, Christopher Newport 0: Jack Lanham threw one touchdown pass and rushed for two touchdowns as the host Sea Gulls (7-0, 5-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) shut out the Captains (2-6, 2-3). Lanham went eight for 13 for 195 yards passing and 14 for 48 yards rushing. Salisbury went on a 27-0 run in the third quarter.