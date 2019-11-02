Host Norfolk State held Morgan State to 12 first downs and 153 yards of total offense as the Spartans shut out the Bears, 48-0, in college football Saturday.
The game marked the only shutout loss of the season for Morgan State, which had 78 rushing yards. Norfolk State (3-6, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) went 5-for-6 in the red zone and the Bears (1-8, 1-5) didn’t make it to the red zone all game.
Morgan State quarterback DJ Golatt completed 5 of 16 passes for 58 yards and threw three interceptions. Lavelton Williams had nine carries for 36 yards for the Bears.
Juwan Carter led Norfolk State with three touchdown passes
Bowie State 65, Lincoln (Pa.) 20: Ja’rome Johnson completed 13 of 17 for 160 yards and two touchdown passes and the host Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0, 4-0) beat the Lions (0-8, 0-6, 0-4) to claim the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division title. The victory marked the second-consecutive title win and fourth out of the past five years.
Salisbury 51, Christopher Newport 0: Jack Lanham threw one touchdown pass and rushed for two touchdowns as the host Sea Gulls (7-0, 5-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) shut out the Captains (2-6, 2-3). Lanham went eight for 13 for 195 yards passing and 14 for 48 yards rushing. Salisbury went on a 27-0 run in the third quarter.
Stevenson 42, Lebanon Valley 13: Titus Johnson had 20 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead the visiting Mustangs (6-2, 5-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Flying Dutchmen (3-5, 3-3). Stevenson defense held a fifth-straight opponent to 15 points or less. Stevenson trailed 3-0 before taking a 21-13 lead in the first half.
Muhlenberg 31, Johns Hopkins 16: The host Mules (8-0, 7-0 Centennial Conference) took a 24-0 lead in the first half and held off a second-half rally by the Blue Jays (5-3, 4-3) to win. Hopkins quarterback David Tammaro completed 33 of 55 for 340 yards and threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
Ursinus 37, McDaniel 16: The host Bears (4-4, 3-4 Centennial) scored 21 unanswered points to hand the Green Terror (3-5, 2-5) its fourth straight loss. McDaniel’s Daqwan Hill had six carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns.
Notre Dame (Ohio) 35, Frostburg State 13: The visiting Falcons (9-0, 8-0 Mountain East Conference) scored four rushing touchdowns and beat the Bobcats (7-2, 7-2). Senior linebacker Wayne Palmer finished with 12 tackles for Frostburg.