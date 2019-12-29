xml:space="preserve">
Michigan forward Kayla Robbins, left, and Maryland guard Kaila Charles compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan forward Kayla Robbins, left, and Maryland guard Kaila Charles compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Kaila Charles had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 12 Maryland beat visiting No. 23 Michigan 70-55 in the Big Ten women’s basketball opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Charles moved into ninth place on Maryland's all-time scoring list, passing Christy Winters Scott (1987-90, 1,679 points) and finishing the game at 1,685 career points.

The Terrapins (10-2) led from late in the first quarter until the Wolverines (9-3) tied it at 34 on Kayla Robbins' pair of free throws with 4:58 left in the third. Maryland responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Mikesell's 3-pointer with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter was the first 3 of the game by either team, each having missed its first nine attempts from the arc up to that point. Blair Watson followed Mikesell's 3 with another, making it 61-48 with 3:41 left.

Shakira Austin, Ashley Owusu and Stephanie Jones added 10 points each for Maryland.

Amy Dilk led Michigan with 18 points. Robbins added 16 and Naz Hillmon scored 15 for the Wolverines.

Charlotte 64, UMES 44: The Hawks fell to 3-10 and the 49ers improved to 9-2. The loss marked the third straight and four of the past five games.

Brooklyn Bailey scored 14 points and Amanda Carney had 10 points for UMES.

Capital 81, Goucher 45: Anise Williams scored 16 points, but the Gophers (4-6) fell to the host Crusaders (6-3) in the first round of the Capital Holiday Classic.

Men

Salisbury 88, Marietta 80: Gary Briddell scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Sea Gulls (5-8) over the Pioneers (8-1) at the third annual Great Lakes Invitational in Wooster, Ohio. Briddell went 12-for-13, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and 6-for-8 from the line.

Salisbury opened with a 4-0 run and never trailed, but a strong first half led to a 55-31 advantage at the break. Marietta outscored Salisbury by 16 points in the second half, but the rally came up short.

Washington & Lee 79, St. Mary’s 65: The visiting Generals (8-3) surged in the second half, outscoring the Seahawks (3-8), 42-30. Gary Grant led St. Mary’s with 21 points.

Washington & Lee took control in the second half with an 11-point scoring run at the 15:23 mark and stretched its advantage to 14 points with 12:28 left in the game. The Seahawks made 10-straight points to cut the General lead to 57-53 with 8:59 left to play. Grant had eight points during the run.

Vassar 88, McDaniel 55: The Brewers (3-5) outscored the Green Terror (4-5), 50-21, in the second half to win at the CUNY Coaches vs. Cancer at Lehman.

Mike Wallace had 12 points for McDaniel.

