Brian Fobbs had 24 points with 12 rebounds, his third career double double, and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 20 seconds as Towson narrowly beat Tulane, 86-82, in overtime on Saturday in Washington in the D.C. Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 15 points and his block of a Tulane 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining helped keep the Green Wave at bay. Fobbs shot 9 for 10 from the foul line, and Allen Betrand added 18 points for Towson (6-6).
Teshaun Hightower scored a career-high 31 points for the Green Wave (8-4), including a pair of free throws that made it an 84-82 game with eight seconds left. Tulane fouled Fobbs on the next inbounds and the Towson senior made both, putting the game out of reach.
Nic Thomas and Christion Thompson each added 19 points for Tulane.
There were five lead changes and six ties in a game that was a close battle throughout. Tulane buried 14 of 30 3-pointers but were outrebounded 44-28 as Towson owned a 28-14 edge on points in the paint.
Towson matches up against Northeastern at home next Saturday. Tulane takes on Memphis on the road next Monday.
Miami 91, Coppin State 60: Miami junior guard Kameron McGusty scored 22 of his career-high 28 points in the second half to lead the Hurricanes to a wire-to-wire 91-60 victory at the Watsco Center.
The Hurricanes (8-3) have won four consecutive games against non-conference foes, and next begin a 19-game run in the tough ACC.
Giir Ring led Coppin State (4-9) with 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to prevent the Eagles from falling to 2-4 during an eight-game road trip.
Coppin State will play its sixth consecutive road game against non-conference foe, Mount St. Mary’s (0-9) on Friday.
Loyola Maryland 72, Elizabethtown 45: Loyola returned from a 14-day layoff for fall-semester final exams and cruised in Reitz Arena, setting a school record for rebounds.
The Greyhounds (7-4) never trailed in the game as they held the Blue Jays to 30.4% shooting from the field while they committed 15 turnovers.
Loyola set a school record for rebounds in a game, posting a 53-32 advantage on the glass. The 53 rebounds are one better than the 52 Loyola had in a 2017 win over Goucher College and two higher than its total in a victory over Delaware State University last year.
Andrew Kostecka needed just 20 minutes to score 19 points and match teammate Golden Dike for game-high honors with eight rebounds. Cam Spencer (Boys’ Latin) scored 11 for Loyola, while Dike and Kenneth Jones each had seven points.
The Greyhounds continue home play on Friday at 7 p.m. when they host UMass Lowell.
Bowie State 71, Fayetteville State 64: Cameron Hayes scored 15 points to lead the host Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Broncos (11-2, 4-2). The victory was the third straight.
Frostburg State 87, UDC 79: Daniel Alexander scored a game-high 26 points to lead the visiting Bobcats (4-7) over the Firebirds (5-8). Frostburg trailed by one at the half before outscoring UDC, 44-35, in the second half.
Geneva 58, Goucher 53: Dwayne Morton had 13 points, but the Gophers (1-9) fell to the Golden Tornadoes (5-6) at the West Palm Beach tournament. The loss marked the seventh straight.
Women
Towson 59, Marshall 56: Nukiya Mayo made the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to play and lifted the host Tigers (4-6) over the Thundering Herd (5-6). Mayo finished with a game-high 21 points and Kionna Jeter had 15 points for Towson. The Tigers took a 54-52 lead with 1:28 left before Marshall rallied to tie the game, 56-56, with 26 seconds left.
Old Dominion 85, Mount St. Mary’s 34: Old Dominion (10-2) routed the Mount on the final day of the Anne Donovan Classic. Victoria Morris led the Lady Monarchs with 19 points. Taylor Addison had 10 points as the Mount (5-7) finished the Anne Donovan Classic at 1-2.
The Mount hosts Wagner on Jan. 2 at 4 p.m.
Akron 52, Morgan State 45: The Zips (7-4) went on a 17-8 run in the second quarter and pulled away from the Bears (4-9) at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Georgetown 57, UMES 39: Brooklyn Bailey scored 10 points, but the host Hawks (3-9) fell to the Hoyas (3-8). Georgetown went on a 13-5 run in the second quarter.
Bowie State 71, Fayetteville St. 64: The host Bulldogs (11-0, 3-0) stayed perfect and beat the Broncos (5-7, 4-2). Bowie State was led by Talanya Hutton (15 points), Dynaisha Christian (12 points) and Kyaja Williams (10 points).
Notre Dame Maryland 83, PSU-York 51: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) scored a game-high 22 points to lead the host Gators (6-3) over the Nittany Lions (2-7). Notre Dame trailed early before taking a 4-3 lead and never trailed again.
Centre 78, Hood 50: Morgan Anderson (New Town) scored 14 points and Mia Savoy had 13 points, but the Blazers (4-7) fell to the Colonels (5-6) at the Daytona Beach Shootout.