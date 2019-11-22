Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 18 Xavier men’s basketball team to a 73-51 victory over Towson on Thursday night in the Charleston Classic.
The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and first time since the 2017-18 season, when they won the Big East Conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
This Xavier group just might have the pieces for another special season as long as Jones keeps playing like this. The dynamic 6-foot-9 senior had a rim-rattling jam early in the second half and finished with the second double-double of the season and 12th of his college career.
The Musketeers will face either Buffalo or UConn in the eight-team tournament Friday night for a spot in the championship game.
Xavier opened a double-digit lead with a 15-6 run midway through the opening half. Scruggs had a pair of baskets to start things, Dahmir Bishop hit a three, Scruggs added another bucket and Carter finished things with two fouls and an inside basket to put the Musketeers up 15-6.
The Tigers (2-3) struggled against Xavier’s relentless pressure, turning the ball over on three straight positions. They weren’t much more successful when they held onto the ball, going 1-for-14 from the field during one brutal stretch of the period.
Towson got a bit of a lift heading to the locker room as Jakigh Dottin made about a 35-footer as time ran out to draw his team to 31-20 at the break. Still, the Tigers could not get their shots to fall, finishing just 18-for-59 shooting (30.5%).
Jason Carter finished with 13 points and Bryce Moore added 12 points for Xavier, including a four-point play with 9:50 to go.
Washington College 83, Cairn 75: Alec Lewis scored a game-high 24 points and Daniel Brown had 18 points to lead the host Shoremen (2-2) past the Highlanders (1-3). The victory broke a three-game losing streak. Washington College hosts Penn State-Harrisburg Saturday at 2 p.m.
Women
No. 25 West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47: Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points, Tynice Martin added 17 and the host Mountaineers (4-0) beat the Eagles (0-5).
Gondrezick, a junior guard, led her team in scoring for the fourth straight game. She was 8-for-12 from the field with three 3-pointers. Martin was just 5-for-12 shooting, but also grabbed six rebounds.
Kari Niblack had 13 points, and Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez scored 10 apiece for West Virginia (4-0). Martinez grabbed a team-high nine boards as West Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 41-24.
West Virginia went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, led 37-25 at the break and extended the margin to 37 points with 4:01 remaining. The Mountaineers have won 12 straight in the series.
Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State.
Morgan State 57, Marshall 52: The visiting Bears (3-3), led by Dahnye Redd (Harford CC) with a game-high 19 points, held off the Thundering Herd (3-2).
Marshall pulled to within 53-52 with 29 seconds left, but Redd and Ja’Niah Henson (Roland Park) both went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it. The victory ended a two-game slide by Morgan State. The Bears travel to face Saint Peter’s of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Ursinus 67, Washington College 55: The host Bears (2-2, 1-0 Centennial Conference) went on a 19-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Shorewomen (4-1, 1-1). Cassidy Quattro and Emilee Cramer each scored 12 points for Washington College. The loss ended a four-game winning streak.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.