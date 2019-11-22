xml:space="preserve">
Xavier's Dahmir Bishop, at right, drives the ball over the defense of Towson's Allen Betrand in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Charleston Classic Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Charleston, SC. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Xavier's Dahmir Bishop, at right, drives the ball over the defense of Towson's Allen Betrand in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Charleston Classic Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Charleston, SC. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) (MIC SMITH/AP)

Tyrique Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the No. 18 Xavier men’s basketball team to a 73-51 victory over Towson on Thursday night in the Charleston Classic.

The Musketeers are 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and first time since the 2017-18 season, when they won the Big East Conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

This Xavier group just might have the pieces for another special season as long as Jones keeps playing like this. The dynamic 6-foot-9 senior had a rim-rattling jam early in the second half and finished with the second double-double of the season and 12th of his college career.

The Musketeers will face either Buffalo or UConn in the eight-team tournament Friday night for a spot in the championship game.

Xavier opened a double-digit lead with a 15-6 run midway through the opening half. Scruggs had a pair of baskets to start things, Dahmir Bishop hit a three, Scruggs added another bucket and Carter finished things with two fouls and an inside basket to put the Musketeers up 15-6.

[More from sports] ‘The best team in the NFL right now’: Ravens surge to top of NFL power rankings »

The Tigers (2-3) struggled against Xavier’s relentless pressure, turning the ball over on three straight positions. They weren’t much more successful when they held onto the ball, going 1-for-14 from the field during one brutal stretch of the period.

Towson got a bit of a lift heading to the locker room as Jakigh Dottin made about a 35-footer as time ran out to draw his team to 31-20 at the break. Still, the Tigers could not get their shots to fall, finishing just 18-for-59 shooting (30.5%).

Jason Carter finished with 13 points and Bryce Moore added 12 points for Xavier, including a four-point play with 9:50 to go.

Washington College 83, Cairn 75: Alec Lewis scored a game-high 24 points and Daniel Brown had 18 points to lead the host Shoremen (2-2) past the Highlanders (1-3). The victory broke a three-game losing streak. Washington College hosts Penn State-Harrisburg Saturday at 2 p.m.

Women

No. 25 West Virginia 82, Coppin State 47: Kysre Gondrezick scored 20 points, Tynice Martin added 17 and the host Mountaineers (4-0) beat the Eagles (0-5).

[More from sports] Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips says Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is MVP: ‘Michael Vick Plus’ »

Gondrezick, a junior guard, led her team in scoring for the fourth straight game. She was 8-for-12 from the field with three 3-pointers. Martin was just 5-for-12 shooting, but also grabbed six rebounds.

Kari Niblack had 13 points, and Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez scored 10 apiece for West Virginia (4-0). Martinez grabbed a team-high nine boards as West Virginia outrebounded Coppin State 41-24.

West Virginia went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, led 37-25 at the break and extended the margin to 37 points with 4:01 remaining. The Mountaineers have won 12 straight in the series.

Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State.

Morgan State 57, Marshall 52: The visiting Bears (3-3), led by Dahnye Redd (Harford CC) with a game-high 19 points, held off the Thundering Herd (3-2).

[More from sports] What will it take for the Ravens to get a No. 2 seed? That and other burning questions, answered. »

Marshall pulled to within 53-52 with 29 seconds left, but Redd and Ja’Niah Henson (Roland Park) both went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it. The victory ended a two-game slide by Morgan State. The Bears travel to face Saint Peter’s of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Ursinus 67, Washington College 55: The host Bears (2-2, 1-0 Centennial Conference) went on a 19-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Shorewomen (4-1, 1-1). Cassidy Quattro and Emilee Cramer each scored 12 points for Washington College. The loss ended a four-game winning streak.

Latest Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement