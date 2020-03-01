Mount St. Mary’s slips in regular-season finale | STATE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Leftwich hit 6-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range en route to his career-best 16 point effort. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the game. Chong Qui finished with 18 points and four assists to lead the Mount while Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson added 10 points each in the loss. Xzavier Malone-Key and Jahlil Jenkins combined for 47 points to leads FDU (11-18, 9-9 NEC) to the win. Malone-Key led the way with 24 points, going 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-3 from three-point range. Jenkins added 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in the victory for the Knights, who earned the No. 5 seed in the NEC Tournament with the victory.