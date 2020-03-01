Mount St. Mary’s slips in regular-season finale | STATE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball lost its final game of the regular season, 83-77, to Fairleigh Dickinson at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Damain Chong Qui (McDonogh) led the Mount with 18 points while Brandon Leftwich had a career-high 16 points while making his first collegiate start. The Mount falls to 11-20 overall and 7-11 in the Northeast Conference. The Mountaineers earned the No. 6 seed in the NEC Tournament and will travel to No. 3 seed Sacred Heart for a 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Leftwich hit 6-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range en route to his career-best 16 point effort. He added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in the game. Chong Qui finished with 18 points and four assists to lead the Mount while Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson added 10 points each in the loss. Xzavier Malone-Key and Jahlil Jenkins combined for 47 points to leads FDU (11-18, 9-9 NEC) to the win. Malone-Key led the way with 24 points, going 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-3 from three-point range. Jenkins added 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in the victory for the Knights, who earned the No. 5 seed in the NEC Tournament with the victory.
Maine 74, UMBC 48: Andrew Fleming scored 21 points, Nedeljko Prijovic added 20 and host Maine easily beat the Retrievers to clinch a spot in the American East Conference tournament.
Sergio El Darwich added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears (8-21, 4-11), who ended a four-game losing streak and clinched the No. 8 seed. Stephane Ingo added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points for the Retrievers (14-16, 7-8) and K.J. Jackson added 13 points.
UMBC defeated Maine 63-53 on Jan. 25. Maine finishes the regular season against Hartford on the road on Tuesday. UMBC finishes the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.
Maine will face league champion Vermont in the American East quarterfinals on Saturday.
Lehigh 74, Loyola Maryland 71: James Karnik finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and the visiting Mountain Hawks (10-20, 7-11 Patriot Leaague) slipped past the Greyhounds (15-16, 7-11).
Karnik knocked down 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for Lehigh. Jeameril Wilson pitched in with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Marques Wilson added 15 points and eight assists.
Freshman Santi Aldama paced Loyola with 20 points, two off his season high, and eight rebounds. Freshman Cameron Spencer hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 with seven boards. Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart scored 12 and 10, respectively.
Lehigh took a 41-32 lead into halftime and never trailed after intermission, but the Greyhounds pulled within three points on Spencer's 3-pointer with 4 seconds left. Loyola forced a turnover but Andrews missed a 3 with a chance to tie on the game's final shot.
Lehigh shot 45% from the field but just 27% from beyond the arc (4 of 15). The Mountain Hawks buried 16 of 19 free throws. Loyola shot 42% overall, 21% from distance (6 of 28) and made only 5 of 14 foul shots (36%).
Lafayette 62, Navy 60: Lukas Jarrett drove the baseline for a reverse layup with 5.9 seconds left for the game-winning basket. Dylan Hastings swatted aside a last-second shot by the Mids (14-15, 8-10 Patriot) and the Leopards (18-11, 10-8) won a come-from-behind victory.
Leo O’Boyle scored 18 points as Lafayette secured the No. 5 seed in the Patriot League tournament, squaring off against No. 4 Army in a quarterfinal. Tyrone Perry and E.J. Stephens added 15 points each for the Leopards. Stephens had four steals.
Jarrett's game-winner were his only points, and Hastings' block was his only one in the game. The game saw 17 lead changes. The win gave Lafayette its first winning record in Patriot League play since the 2012-13 season.
Cam Davis had 15 points to lead the Midshipmen (14-15, 8-10). Luke Loehr added 11 points. Greg Summers had 5 points and 10 rebounds.
The Leopards leveled the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Lafayette 68-66 on Jan. 18. Sixth-seeded Navy faces No. 3 seed Boston University in the quarterfinal round Wednesday.
Delaware State 84, UMES 63: Pinky Wiley and Myles Carter scored 19 points apiece as the visiting Hornets (4-24, 3-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended their seven-game losing streak.
Fahim Jenneto added 14 points, Omari Peek-Green scored 12 and Ameer Bennett had 10 for Delaware State. Peek-Green also had eight rebounds.
John Crosby, who led the Hornets in scoring entering the contest with 20 points per game, was held to eight on 4-for-10 shooting but added five assists.
AJ Cheeseman had 19 points for the Hawks (5-24, 4-10). Glen Anderson added six rebounds. Da'Shawn Phillip had six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Delaware State faces Norfolk State at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Howard on the road on Monday.
Frostburg State 103, Fairmont State 81: Demetrich Williams (Patterson) scored 19 points, but the visiting Bobcats (10-18, 7-15 Mountain East Conference) fell to the Falcons (22-6, 16-6). Fairmont State scored 57 points in the second half.
Women
Mount St. Mary’s 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 55: Michaela Harrison scored 16 points and Kendall Bresee had 15 points to lead the visiting Mount (19-9, 14 -2 Northeast Conference) over the Red Flash (11-17, 9-8). The victory was the ninth straight, the longest in school history in 21 years. The 1998-99 squad won 11 in a row. Mount St. Mary’s took a 23-5 lead in the first quarter.
Maine 66, UMBC 54: The visiting Black Bears (16-14) went on a 22-8 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Retrievers (10-17). Maeve Carroll had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Maine. Lyric Swann (Long Reach) led UMBC with 14 points.
UMES 68, Delaware State 53: The host Hawks (6-21, 2-11 MEAC) finished on a 22-13 run and beat the Hornets (12-15, 8-6). UMES was led by Adrienne Jones with 18 points, Amanda Carney with 12 points and Brooklyn Bailey with 11 points.
Fayetteville State 61, Bowie State 53: Kyaja Williams (Western) had 14 points and 13 rebounds, but the Bulldogs (25-5) were plagued by turnovers late in the game and fell to the Broncos (21-8) in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship at Charlotte, N.C.
Frostburg State 79, Fairmont State 70: Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) scored a game-high 33 points to lead the visiting Bobcats (6-22, 5-17 Mountain East Conference) over the Falcons (15-13, 12-10). Frostburg State opened with a 23-10 run.
Gettysburg 63, Johns Hopkins 49: The Bullets (22-4) broke a 10-10 tie with an 11-0 run and beat the Blue Jays (17-9) in a Centennial Conference semifinal at Haverford Friday. Diarra Oden had 17 points for Hopkins.