State basketball roundup: Jason Gibson, Brian Fobbs guide Towson past Elon

Jason Gibson and Brian Fobbs scored 19 points apiece as Towson men’s basketball topped visiting Elon, 84-71, on Saturday. Nakye Sanders added 14 points for the Tigers, while Nicolas Timberlake and Allen Betrand each had 12. Fobbs also had seven rebounds.
Marcus Sheffield II had 18 points for the Phoenix (11-19, 7-10 Colonial Athletic Conference). Simon Wright added 13 points. Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Towson defeated Elon, 72-61, on Jan. 23. Towson (17-12, 10-6) plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon finishes out the regular season against William & Mary on the road next Saturday.
Army 86, Navy 75: Tommy Funk scored eight of his 32 points in overtime as the host Black Knights (14-13, 9-6 Patriot League) completed its first regular-season sweep of the Mids (13-14, 7-9) since the 2011-12 season.
Funk hit two free throws with 41 seconds left in regulation to give Army a 67-61 lead, but the Black Knights then missed four straight free throws in the final half-minute as Navy climbed back to tie after Cam Davis hit a 3-pointer, Evan Wieck hit two free throws and Davis added three more from the line.
Alex King hit a 3 and Funk fed Josh Caldwell for a layup to open overtime before Funk scored twice at the basket and added a jumper that put Army up by nine, 80-71 after holding the Midshipmen to just a layup through the first four minutes of overtime.
Funk scored in double figures for the 23rd straight game for Army, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. King was 4-for-4 from deep and finished with 22 points. Caldwell added 14 points and three steals and Matt Wilson added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Davis finished with 28 points to lead Navy. Greg Summers added 19 points and John Carter, Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Luke Loehr grabbed 11 boards.
Army plays host to Holy Cross Wednesday before completing the regular season at Colgate Saturday. Navy, which has lost seven of its last nine games, plays host to Loyola of Maryland Wednesday before completing the regular season at Lafayette Saturday.
Coppin State 98, Delaware State 86: Kamar McKnight scored 23 points to lead the host Eagles (9-20, 5-9 MEAC) over the Hornets (3-23, 2-10). Coppin State outscored Delaware State, 58-42, in the second half.
N.C. Central 74, UMES 55: The host Eagles (13-13, 9-3 MEAC) led 40-26 in the first half over the Hawks (5-22, 4-8). Ahmad Frost scored 12 points for UMES.
Lincoln 72, Bowie State 64: Saiquan Jamison scored 19 points and David Belle had 14 points, but the host Bulldogs (16-12, 8-7 CIAA) fell to the Lions (9-19, 5-10). Lincoln led by as many as 18 points and never trailed.
Johns Hopkins 75, Haverford 56: Conner Delaney scored 17 points and Harry O’Neil had 15 points to lead the host Blue Jays (22-3, 16-2 Centennial Conference) over the Fords (16-9, 11-7). The victory was the third in a row.
Hood 92, Widener 63: Mason Wang scored a game-high 29 points to lead the host Blazers (16-9, 9-7 MAAC) over the Pride (19-6, 12-4). Hood led 53-35 in the first half.
Lycoming 90, Stevenson 65: Senior Mark Terrell totaled 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, but the Mustang saw their season come to a close with a MAC Commonwealth setback at Lycoming.
Scranton 81, Goucher 63: Cam Isaacs (Randallstown) scored 16 points and Dwayne Morton had 14 points, but the visiting Gophers (6-19, 3-11 Landmark) fell to the Royals (18-7, 10-4).
Swarthmore 79, McDaniel 42: The Garnet (25-0, 18-0 Centennial) took a 44-16 lead in the first half over the Green Terror (6-19, 2-16). Dragan Hornatko (Glenelg Countury) had 11 points for McDaniel.
Washington College 59, Dickinson 57: The Shoremen secured the final Centennial Conference playoff berth with a road victory. The Shoremen (10-15, 8-10 Centennial) earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Muhlenberg on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Senior Alec Lewis hit a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining to break a 57-57 deadlock. Classmate Dallas Marshall became the 36th men’s member of the 1,000 point club at the college.
Wheeling 77, Frostburg State 71: Daniel Alexander scored a game-high 25 points, but the host Bobcats (10-16, 7-13 Mountain East Conference) fell to the Cardinals (14-10, 11-9). The loss was the third in a row.
Women
Lafayette 76, Loyola Maryland 65: Loyola sophomore Laryn Edwards made all four of her 3-point attempts and finished with 18 points, but visiting Lafayette held off the Greyhounds for a Patriot League victory.
Prior to the game, the Greyhounds honored their five seniors — Alexis Gray, Ashley Hunter, Stephanie Karcz, Hannah Niles and Molly Taylor.
Edwards’ 18 points were one off her career-high, and she also grabbed a career-best nine points in 37 minutes of action.
Niles helped Loyola (7-19 overall, 4-11 Patriot League) trimmed a seven-point lead to three, 38-35, at halftime thanks in large part to Niles. She led the team with 10 in the first half and finished with 14. She made six free throws in the final three minutes of the first half, and she ended the game 10 of 10 at the line.
Lafayette (13-12, 9-6), however, came out and scored the first six points of the second half, and before the end of the third quarter the Leopards were up 54-43.
In addition to the 18 from Edwards and Niles’ 14, Alexis Gray scored 11. Santarelli and Natalie Kucowski both scored 21 for Lafayette, while Kucowski also grabbed 10 rebounds.
UMBC 54, Vermont 47: The host Retrievers (10-15, 6-8 America East) held off a 22-15 run by the Catamounts (12-16, 6-9) in the fourth quarter to win. Janee’a Summers had 12 points and Lyric Swann (Long Reach) had 11 points for UMBC.
Army 62, Navy 52: Morgan Taylor scored 15 points and Mary Kate Ulasewicz had 10 points, but the visiting Mids (7-19, 2-13 Patriot) fell to the Black Knights (7-19, 3-12). The loss was the seventh straight.
Delaware State 72, Coppin State 65: The visiting Hornets (12-12, 8-4 MEAC) made their first eight shots and went 10-for-13 in the first quarter and beat the Eagles (3-23, 3-11). The loss ended a three-game winning streak.
N.C. Central 78, UMES 70: Mya Thomas had 18 points, but the visiting Hawks (5-20, 2-10 MEAC) fell to the Eagles (9-16, 6-6). The loss was the fourth in a row.
Bowie State 60, Lincoln 56: Kyaja Williams (17 points, Westsern), Shawnkia McCallum (15 points, St. Frances) and Dynaisha Christian (11 points) led the host Bulldogs (22-4, 12-3 CIAA) over the Lions (23-5, 12-3). Both teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Johns Hopkins 45, Haverford 39: The host Blue Jays (17-8, 14-6 Centennial) won their fifth straight. The Fords dropped to 21-4, 18-2.
Stevenson 68, Lycoming 67: Brandi Hall (Old Mill) made the go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game to lift the visiting Mustangs (13-12, 8-8) over the Warriors (15-10, 8-8).
Centenary 53, Notre Dame Maryland 46: The host Cyclones (14-10, 10-8 Colonial States Athletic Conference) won and broke a two-game winning streak by the Gators (17-8, 13-5). Ariana Alleyne (Mount Carmel) had 18 points for Notre Dame.
Swarthmore 50, McDaniel 45: The Green Terror (10-15, 6-14 Centennial) put together a second-half rally that came up short. The Garnet improved to 13-12, 10-10.
Dickinson 71, Washington College 64: Crystal Jones had a career-high and game-high 21 points, but the visiting Shorewomen (10-15, 7-13 Centennial) fell to the Red Devils (15-10, 13-7). Dickinson finished on a 23-17 run.
Wheeling 62, Frostburg State 58: Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) and Arianna Briggs-Hall (Long Reach) each scored 11 points, but the host Bobcats (4-22, 3-17 MEC) fell to the Cardinals (10-16, 9-11). The loss was the fifth straight.
Widener 78, Hood 67: Lauren Keeney scored 17 points, but the host Blazers (6-19, 2-14 MAC Commonwealth) fell to the Pride (21-4, 13-3). Widener opened with a 22-9 run.
Scraton 64, Goucher 37: Anise Williams scored a game-high 18 points, but the visiting Gophers (5-20, 1-13 Landmark) fell to the Royals (22-3, 12-2). The loss was the fifth straight.