Allen Betrand had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers topped visiting Delaware, 84-68, on Saturday. Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points for the Tigers. Juwan Gray chipped in 13, Jason Gibson scored 12 and Brian Fobbs had 12. Gray also had three blocks for the Tigers.
Towson (9-9, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) dominated the first half and led 44-22 at the break. The Blue Hens' 46 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Nate Darling had 16 points for the Blue Hens (12-6, 2-3). Ryan Allen added 15 points. Dylan Painter had 11 points.
Towson plays James Madison at home next Saturday. Delaware plays William & Mary at home on Thursday.
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65: The visiting Mount (6-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference) led by Jalen Gibbs with 16 points rallied in the second half to beat the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-2). Mount St. Mary’s outscored Bryant, 43-31, in the second half.
Colgate 70, Navy 63: Nelly Cummings had 20 points as the Raiders stretched its win streak to seven games.
Cam Davis had 22 points for the Mids (8-7, 2-2). John Carter Jr. added 18 points. Tyler Nelson had 10 points.
Lafayette 65, Loyola Maryland 62: Lukas Jarrett blocked a layup with seven seconds remaining, Justin Jaworski scored on a breakaway and Lafayette defeated Loyola, handing the Greyhounds (9-8, 1-3) their first home loss.
His team trailing 63-62, Loyola’s Isaiah Hart, who led all scorers with 21 points, drove the lane and shook his man, putting up a potential go-ahead bucket, but the 6-foot-8 Jarrett stepped over from the weak side to help and swatted the ball at the rim.
Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin State 80: DeJuan Clayton scored 23 points, but the visiting Eagles (4-14, 0-3 Mid Eastern Athletic Conference) lost to the Wildcats (8-9, 2-1). Coppin has suffered eight straight losses.
Florida A&M 77, Morgan State 68: The visiting Bears (8-10, 2-1 MEAC) fell to the Rattlers (3-11, 1-2) and had their two-game winning streak halted.
N.C. A&T 91, UMES 53: The host Hawks (2-15, 1-1 MEAC) trailed 41-21 to the Aggies (6-11, 2-0) in the first half. Bruce Guy had 12 points for UMES.
Johns Hopkins 86, Washington College 83, OT: Conner Delaney scored 29 points to lead the visiting Blue Jays (11-2, 5-1 Centennial Conference) over the Shoremen (3-10, 1-5). Hopkins’ Carson James made a layup with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 76-76 and force overtime.
Salisbury 78, Southern Virginia 75: Gary Briddell scored 19 points and Lucas Martin had 18 points to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (7-9, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) over the Knights (1-15, 0-1). Salisbury’s Johnny Fierstein went 1-for-2 from the line with 18 seconds left for the final score.
Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67: Cam Isaacs (Randallstown) scored 18 points, but the visiting Gophers (3-10, 0-1 Landmark Conference) fell to the River Hawks (9-4, 2-0).
Lycoming 67, Hood 66: Mason Wang had a game-high 29 points and Evan Wang (9 points) made two free throws with three seconds left to bring the host Blazers (9-5, 2-3 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) within one point, but no closer.
Muhlenberg 75, McDaniel 67: Mike Wallace had a game-high 24 points, but the host Green Terror (4-9, 0-6 Centennial) fell to the Mules (10-3, 3-3).
Mary Washington 87, St. Mary’s 57: Gary Grant had 18 points, but the visiting Seahawks (5-11, 0-1 CAC) fell to the Eagles (11-5, 1-0).
Widener 79, Stevenson 76: Norman Hughes scored a game-high 25 points, but the host Mustangs (5-10, 2-4 MAC Commonwealth) fell to the Pride (12-2, 5-0).
Claflin 66, Bowie State 60: The host Panthers (9-7, 5-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) beat the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-3) and broke a five-game winning streak.
Urbana (Ohio) 72, Frostburg State 55: The host Blue Knights (4-10, 3-5 Mountain East Conference) outscored the Bobcats (6-8, 3-5), 37-18, in the first half.
Women
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Bryant 70: The Mount (8-7, 3-0 NEC) held on to become 3-0 in Northeast Conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Michaela Harrison (18 points), Jatarrikah Settle (17 points) and Rebecca Lee (17 points, 9 rebounds) led the way for the Mountaineers.
Morgan State 59, Florida A&M 47: Lana Skripkina had 15 points and Chelsa Mithcell had 11 points to lead the visiting Bears (6-10, 2-1 MEAC) over the Rattlers (2-12, 0-3). Morgan State went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter. The Bears have won two in a row.
Lafayette 55, Loyola Maryland 52, OT: The host Leopards (6-8) outscored the Greyhounds (3-12), 5-2, in overtime to win. Emily McAteer had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola.
Colgate 80, Navy 55: Mimi Scharder scored 11 points, but the visiting Mids (5-10, 0-4 Patriot) fell to the Raiders (11-4, 3-1). Colgate finished on a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter.
N.C. A&T 67, UMES 31: The visiting Aggies (10-4, 2-0 MEAC) opened with a 21-7 run and handed the Hawks (3-12, 0-2) their fifth straight loss.
Bowie State 62, Claflin 47: Kyaja Williams (Western) scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Bulldogs (14-1, 4-1 CIAA) over the Panthers (0-14, 0-7). Bowie trailed 18-11 in the first quarter.
McDaniel 60, Muhlenberg 53: The host Green Terror (4-8, 1-7 Centennial) used a 18-4 run in the second quarter to take control. Anna Mondoro scored 15 points for McDaniel and Sara Peretti had a game-high 22 points for the Mules (5-7, 3-5).
Johns Hopkins 53, Washington College 47: Diarra Oden scored 25 points to lead the visiting Blue Jays (8-5, 5-3 Centennial) over the Shorewomen (6-8, 3-6). Taylor Samuels had 10 points for Washington College.
Lycoming 57, Hood 41: Lauren Keeney scored 12 points, but the host Blazers (4-10, 0-5 MAC Commonwealth) fell to the Warriors (10-5, 3-3). The loss was the ninth straight.
Mary Washington 61, St. Mary’s 33: The host Eagles (12-3, 1-0 CAC) held the Seahawks (3-11, 0-1) to a season low in scoring.
Southern Virginia 67, Salisbury 55: The visiting Sea Gulls (7-8) lost their CAC opener despite 11 points and 12 rebounds from Kaylee Otlowski. Lauren Fortescue also had 11 points in the setback. The Knights improved to 13-2, 1-0.
Stevenson 76, Widener 66: Olivia Coleman scored a game-high 27 points to lead the host Mustangs (6-8, 2-4 MAC Commonwealth) over the Pride (12-2, 4-1). The win was the third straight.
Bethune-Cookman 85, Coppin State 48: The visiting Eagles (0-14, 0-2 MEAC) fell behind 17-8 in the first quarter to the Wildcats (8-7, 2-0). Aliyah Lawson scored 15 points for Coppin State.
Urbana (Ohio) 78, Frostburg State 63: Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) and Ciara Thomas each scored 19 points, but the visiting Bobcats (2-12, 1-7 MEC) fell to the Blue Knights (9-5, 5-3).
Vermont 60, UMBC 58: Hanna Crymble made a layup with 2:52 left in the game to give the host Catamounts (7-9, 1-2) a 56-54 lead and they held on to beat the Retreivers (4-11, 0-4). Te’yJah Oliver had 21 points for UMBC.
Susquehanna 72, Goucher 62: Anise Williams scored a game-high 27 points, but the Gophers (4-9, 0-1 Landmark) fell to the River Hawks (10-3, 2-0).