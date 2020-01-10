Kathleen Doyle scored 21 points, Makenzie Meyer had 20 points and host Iowa beat No. 17 Maryland, 66-61, on Thursday night.
Alexis Sevillian added 15 points and made a 3-pointer and a jumper back-to-back in the final 3½ minutes to help the Hawkeyes (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) pull away. Iowa made seven of eight foul shots in the final 49 seconds to secure the win.
The Hawkeyes led by 14 in the second quarter, but the Terps (11-4, 2-2) erased the deficit and led 44-41 after an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Iowa retook the lead before the end of the quarter and never trailed in the fourth quarter, although Maryland tied it twice.
Kaila Charles had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Shakira Austin added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Terps.
Maryland outrebounded Iowa 38-11 on the offensive glass and 59-35 overall. But the Terps made 26 of 84 shots, just four of 25 from 3-point range and five of 13 from the foul line.
Johnson C. Smith 49, Bowie State 38: A 15-5 run in the third quarter by the host Golden Bulls (6-8, 2-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) help hand the first loss of the season to the Bulldogs (13-1, 3-1). Kyaja Williams (Western) had 13 points for Bowie, in a season-low scoring game. The Bulldogs set a new record of 13 straight wins with a 54-48 victory over Winston-Salem State on Saturday.
Johns Hopkins 51, Dickinson 40: The host Blue Jays (7-5, 4-3 Centennial Conference) opened with an 11-2 run and beat the Red Devils (5-6, 3-3). Johns Hopkins was led by Diarra Oden (16 points) and Emily Howie (11 points). The Blue Jays travel to Washington College, Saturday at 3 p.m.
Franklin & Marshall 59, McDaniel 50: The host Diplomats (5-8, 3-5 Centennial) went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter and led by as many as 16 points. Anna Mondoro scored 17 points for the Green Terror (3-8, 0-7). McDaniel hosts Muhlenberg Saturday at 1 p.m.
Haverford 65, Washington College 28: The host Fords (10-2, 7-0 Centennial) used a 20-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Shorewomen (6-7, 3-5). Emilee Cramer had six points for Washington College.
College of Saint Elizabeth 57, Notre Dame Maryland 48: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) had 11 points, but the host Gators (8-4. 5-1 Colonial States Athletic Conference) fell to the Eagles (9-3, 6-0). The loss ended a six-game winning streak.
Men
Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61: Malik Jefferson scored a game-high 19 points and brought visiting Mount St. Mary’s within one point of Merrimack in the closing minute of play, but the Warriors won.
Merrimack improved to 8-8, 2-1 Northeast Conference and the Mount fell to 5-11, 1-2.
Mykel Derring made a 3-pointer to break the fourth and final tie of the second half for a 54-51 lead with 8:14 left. Merrimack led the rest of the way. Jefferson made a layup with 48 seconds left in the game to cut the lead to 62-61, but Merrimack’s Jaleel Lord made two free throws with eight seconds left.
Mount St. Mary’s will travel to Bryant Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.