DeAndre Harris threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Manasseh Bailey had 177 receiving yards and four scores, and host Morgan State beat Virginia Lynchburg, 59-26, on Saturday in college football.
Morgan State led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but scored 22 unanswered points in the second for a 36-12 lead at the break. The Bears had passing touchdowns of 11, 17, 44, 48, and 87 yards.
Wesley Wolfolk added 124 receiving yards and two TDs for Morgan State (3-8). He also threw for a touchdown in the first half to Bailey. Jabriel Johnson rushed for 124 yards and a TD and Joshua Chase (Archbishop Spalding) added 100 yards and a score.
Morgan State has won two straight for the first time this season, including an upset of then-No. 14 North Carolina A&T, after opening with five straight losses. The Bears will conclude the season next Saturday on the road against Beltway-rival Howard.
Sherman Brown, of Baltimore, passed for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Dragons (0-9), which were coming off a 58-7 loss against Southern. Marcus Davis added 173 yards passing, also with two TDs and an INT.
Towson 31, William & Mary 10: Yeedee Thaenrat rushed for a career-high 158 yards, Tom Flacco threw two touchdown passes and the visiting Tigers (7-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) beat the Tribe (4-7, 2-5).
Thaenrat’s touchdown, a 3-yard run, capped a 7-play, 85-yard opening drive for Towson. William & Mary (4-7, 2-5) answered with a field goal before the Tigers scored the next 24 points, including TD passes of 6 and 9 yards from Flacco to Shane Leatherbury.
William & Mary's touchdown came on a 15-yard fumble return by Tyler Crist and the Tribe were held to 276 yards of offense. Kane Everson caught six passes for 109 yards.
Flacco completed 20 of 29 passes for 191 yards.
Bowie State 23, Fayetteville State 7: Defensive back Demetri Morsell recovered a fumble for a 33-yard touchdown to start the scoring and Gene Carson made a 29-yard field goal attempt as the Bulldogs (11-0) beat the Broncos (8-3) in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship at Salem, Va. Bowie State beat Fayetteville State, 30-10, in the 2018 championship.
John Hopkins 42, McDaniel 0: David Tammaro (23 of 32 for 236 yards) completed three touchdown passes and rushed for another touchdown as the visiting Blue Jays (7-3, 6-3 Centennial Conference) shut out the Green Terror (3-7, 2-7). The victory marked the 19th straight by Hopkins over McDaniel. The Blue Jays advance to the Centennial/Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Series Saturday.
Salisbury 42, William Paterson 13: Mike-Ryan Mofor had six carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (9-0, 7-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Pioneers (2-8, 0-7). The victory completed a perfect regular-season record.
Stevenson 31, Lycoming 0: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed two touchdown passes to Chas Lyles as the host Mustangs (8-2, 7-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) shut out the Warriors (4-6, 3-5). Stevenson finished in second-place behind Delaware Valley.
Glenville State 10, Frostburg State 7: Jaylen McNair completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ratliff with 1:37 left in the third quarter to lift the host PIoneers (7-4, 6-4 Mountain East Conference) over the Bobcats (8-3, 7-3).