The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predicts the winners of every NFL game during Week 9. You can find their predictions for the Ravens-Patriots game at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore here.
49ers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. Thursday
Jen Badie, editor (11-4 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers
C.J. Doon, editor (13-2 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (13-2 last week, 71-49-1 overall): 49ers
Mike Preston, columnist (12-3 last week, 72-48-1 overall): 49ers
Peter Schmuck, columnist (12-3 last week, 75-45-1 overall): 49ers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (13-2 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers
Childs Walker, reporter (14-1 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers
Texans at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London
Badie: Texans
Doon: Texans
Oyefusi: Texans
Preston: Texans
Schmuck: Jaguars
Shaffer: Texans
Walker: Texans
Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Eagles
Doon: Eagles
Oyefusi: Eagles
Preston: Eagles
Schmuck: Eagles
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Colts
Doon: Colts
Oyefusi: Colts
Preston: Steelers
Schmuck: Colts
Shaffer: Steelers
Walker: Colts
Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Jets
Doon: Jets
Oyefusi: Dolphins
Preston: Dolphins
Schmuck: Dolphins
Shaffer: Jets
Walker: Jets
Vikings at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Vikings
Doon: Vikings
Oyefusi: Vikings
Preston: Chiefs
Schmuck: Chiefs
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: Vikings
Titans at Panthers, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Panthers
Doon: Titans
Oyefusi: Panthers
Preston: Panthers
Schmuck: Panthers
Shaffer: Panthers
Walker: Panthers
Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Bills
Doon: Bills
Oyefusi: Bills
Preston: Bills
Schmuck: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Buccaneers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Seahawks
Doon: Seahawks
Oyefusi: Seahawks
Preston: Seahawks
Schmuck: Seahawks
Shaffer: Seahawks
Walker: Seahawks
Lions at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Raiders
Doon: Lions
Oyefusi: Raiders
Preston: Raiders
Schmuck: Lions
Shaffer: Raiders
Walker: Raiders
Packers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Packers
Doon: Packers
Oyefusi: Packers
Preston: Packers
Schmuck: Packers
Shaffer: Packers
Walker: Packers
Browns at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Badie: Browns
Doon: Browns
Oyefusi: Browns
Preston: Browns
Schmuck: Browns
Shaffer: Browns
Walker: Browns
Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. Monday
Badie: Cowboys
Doon: Cowboys
Oyefusi: Cowboys
Preston: Cowboys
Schmuck: Cowboys
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Cowboys