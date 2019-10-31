xml:space="preserve">

The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predicts the winners of every NFL game during Week 9. You can find their predictions for the Ravens-Patriots game at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore here.

49ers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. Thursday

Jen Badie, editor (11-4 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers

Advertisement

C.J. Doon, editor (13-2 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (13-2 last week, 71-49-1 overall): 49ers

Mike Preston, columnist (12-3 last week, 72-48-1 overall): 49ers

[More from sports] Ravens vs. Patriots scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge? »

Peter Schmuck, columnist (12-3 last week, 75-45-1 overall): 49ers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (13-2 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers

Childs Walker, reporter (14-1 last week, 76-44-1 overall): 49ers

Texans at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. Sunday in London

Badie: Texans

Doon: Texans

[More from sports] Astros manager A.J. Hinch: ‘I’ll have to live with’ bullpen decisions in Game 7 of World Series »

Oyefusi: Texans

Preston: Texans

Schmuck: Jaguars

Shaffer: Texans

Walker: Texans

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with center Jason Kelce (62) against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with center Jason Kelce (62) against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. (TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Eagles

Advertisement

Doon: Eagles

Oyefusi: Eagles

Preston: Eagles

Schmuck: Eagles

[More from sports] As sophomore year begins, Maryland wing Aaron Wiggins has seen his game and confidence grow »

Shaffer: Eagles

Walker: Eagles

Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Colts

Doon: Colts

Oyefusi: Colts

[More from sports] Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is ‘Mr. Video Game.’ Just ask the teammates who play as him in ‘Madden’ »

Preston: Steelers

Schmuck: Colts

Shaffer: Steelers

Walker: Colts

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Jets

[More from sports] Ravens vs. Patriots staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s game? »

Doon: Jets

Oyefusi: Dolphins

Preston: Dolphins

Schmuck: Dolphins

Shaffer: Jets

Walker: Jets

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) tries to avoid Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) after a catch during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) tries to avoid Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) after a catch during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini) (Jeff Haynes/AP)

Vikings at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Vikings

Doon: Vikings

Oyefusi: Vikings

Preston: Chiefs

Schmuck: Chiefs

Shaffer: Vikings

Walker: Vikings

Titans at Panthers, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Panthers

Doon: Titans

Oyefusi: Panthers

Preston: Panthers

Schmuck: Panthers

Shaffer: Panthers

Walker: Panthers

Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) celebrates with teammate Tress Way (5) in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (38) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) celebrates with teammate Tress Way (5) in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (38) after kicking a 30-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Jim Mone / AP)

Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Bills

Doon: Bills

Oyefusi: Bills

Preston: Bills

Schmuck: Bills

Shaffer: Bills

Walker: Bills

Buccaneers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Seahawks

Doon: Seahawks

Oyefusi: Seahawks

Preston: Seahawks

Schmuck: Seahawks

Shaffer: Seahawks

Walker: Seahawks

Lions at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Raiders

Doon: Lions

Oyefusi: Raiders

Preston: Raiders

Schmuck: Lions

Shaffer: Raiders

Walker: Raiders

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Packers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Packers

Doon: Packers

Oyefusi: Packers

Preston: Packers

Schmuck: Packers

Shaffer: Packers

Walker: Packers

Browns at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Badie: Browns

Doon: Browns

Oyefusi: Browns

Preston: Browns

Schmuck: Browns

Shaffer: Browns

Walker: Browns

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m. Monday

Badie: Cowboys

Doon: Cowboys

Oyefusi: Cowboys

Preston: Cowboys

Schmuck: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Latest Sports

Walker: Cowboys

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement