Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull pitches majors’ fifth no-hitter this season, beating Mariners, 5-0

Candelario made the big defensive play and was responsible for nearly all of Detroit’s offense. He hit his third homer of the season with two outs in the first inning. He added an RBI groundout in the third, and doubled off the wall in right-center and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s RBI single in the eighth. Candelario ran through a stop sign from third base coach Chip Hale but scored when catcher Luis Torrens couldn’t cleanly handle the one-hop throw.