Premier League clubs Arsenal, Everton to meet in preseason match at M&T Bank Stadium this summer

Arsenal will face Everton on July 16 at M&T Bank Stadium as part of The Charm City Match, a preseason game between Premier League clubs.

The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be the first in Baltimore between teams in the top tier of England’s soccer system since 2012, when Liverpool and Tottenham met at M&T Bank Stadium. In previous years, Chelsea played AC Milan in 2009, and Manchester City took on Inter Milan in 2010.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to host the Charm City Match and to bring Arsenal and Everton to M&T Bank Stadium,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a statement. “Our city and region have a proven passion for soccer, and the English Premier League is world class. This is not only a terrific event to showcase Baltimore, but it will further bolster the region’s already strong World Cup bid.”

Arsenal will play two other matches on the East Coast this summer, while Everton is making its ninth preseason trip to the country since 2004.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to be travelling to Baltimore for a fixture against one of my former clubs, Everton,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement. “We’ve heard all about Baltimore’s friendly reputation, it’ll be a great occasion in a world-class stadium, and we can’t wait to see our fans there. We’re very pleased to see our pre-season schedule taking shape with a series of matches against strong opposition. Our U.S. fans hold a special place in our heart and we’re looking forward to playing in front of them.”

“We are very excited to visit Baltimore this summer,” Everton manager Frank Lampard said in a statement. “As well as using the incredible facilities in preparation for next season, the visit will give us an opportunity to connect with our proud and passionate U.S. fanbase. ... Fans in the Mid-Atlantic region are among the most passionate in the country. Their enthusiasm, combined with the travelling support of Evertonians from the U.K. and across the Americas, means this has the makings of an outstanding visit.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through TicketMaster.