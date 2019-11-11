Nicknamed “Spats” for the way he taped his shoes, the Colts’ mercurial running back swivel-hipped his way into the Hall of Fame with dizzying feints and ploys. The best came on an exhaustive 73-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in 1958, when Moore changed direction three times, faked out defenders and teammates alike, and scored the winning touchdown in the Colts’ first championship year.