Everyone’s talking about the juke that quarterback Lamar Jackson put on Cincinnati Sunday on his 47-yard sprint for a touchdown in the Ravens’ 49-13 victory over the Bengals. Jackson’s 360-degree spin wowed the crowd and thrust him into an elite group of Baltimore-area athletes whose own signature moves are enshrined in time.
Lenny Moore’s fake-outs
Nicknamed “Spats” for the way he taped his shoes, the Colts’ mercurial running back swivel-hipped his way into the Hall of Fame with dizzying feints and ploys. The best came on an exhaustive 73-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in 1958, when Moore changed direction three times, faked out defenders and teammates alike, and scored the winning touchdown in the Colts’ first championship year.
Earl Monroe’s ‘Pearl’ gems
Triple spins, circus shots and between-the-legs dribbles. Head fakes, double pumps and reverse layups. For four years (1967-70), Earl The Pearl wowed Bullets’ fans, and NBA rivals, with a myriad of basketball antics, Never mind his arthritic knees; this man was magic. “God couldn’t go one-on-one with Earl Monroe,” teammate Ray Scott once said.
Brooks Robinson’s backhand stabs
Here’s how to remember the Orioles’ Hall of Fame third baseman: sprawled in the dirt, his glove arm raised in triumph to show an impossible catch. Robinson dominated the 1970 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds with his backhand stabs and off-balance pegs. “He plays third base like he came down from a higher league,” an umpire effused.
Kimmie Meissner’s triple axel
A former world and national figure skating champion, the Bel Air resident was only 15 when, in 2005, she landed a triple axel jump at the U.S. championships. Meissner became just the second American woman to complete the move (Tonya Harding was the first). Injuries ended her career five years later.
Raymond Berry’s diving grabs
Impossible catches were the forte of the Colts’ Hall of Fame receiver. Picture Berry stretched out, his body parallel to the frozen turf while hauling in a sideline pass. His most memorable reception? A 10-yard touchdown on a bullet pass thrown behind him against San Francisco in 1959. “Somehow, I made a complete turn and leaped at the same time to stab that ball,” Berry recalled. “Best catch I ever made.”
Gus Johnson’s windmill dunk
Though only 6-foot-6, the Bullets’ high-flying forward pumped the crowd, and his teammates, with his trademark windmill dunk that shattered more than one NBA backboard. On occasion, he’d ascend from the foul line, at breakneck speed, hurtle through the air and slam the ball through the net. It was a balletic maneuver by a showman supreme.
Stan Stamenkovic’s magic footwork
They called him “The Magician” on the soccer field, and he aimed to please with those signature backheel goals that carried the Blast to the 1984 MISL championship. A dribbling wizard, Stamenkovic seemed as one with the ball, threading it downfield and dodging defenders with deft footwork seldom seen in indoor soccer.
Pam Shriver’s net gains
She charged the net with abandon, a 6-foot tennis prodigy with an expansive wing span and an oversized racket head whose unique style of play earned her 132 career titles and a No. 3 world ranking in 1984. At 16, she reached the finals of the U.S. Open with her aggressive net play. Many tried to lob one past her; few succeeded.
Ray Lewis’ ‘squirrel dance’
Of all the moves he made on the football field — the blitzes and tackles, the pickoffs and sacks — none defined the Ravens’ Hall of Fame linebacker more than the antics he performed before the game even started. Who knows? The frenetic “squirrel dance” Lewis performed may have inspired his team as much as the play on any quarterback he collared.