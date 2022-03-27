After long hiatus, Shogun Fights MMA returns to Maryland with a sold-out crowd

Shogun Fights MMA returned to the Baltimore region after a pandemic-driven hiatus with a sold-out crowd Saturday night at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.

Many small Mixed Martial Arts companies like Shogun Fights, who rely solely on ticket sales and sponsorships, had to cancel their events for several years because of COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland.

“Baltimore really missed MMA fights. The show sold out in three weeks and for the last month we didn’t have any more tickets left to sell,” said John Rallo, owner of Shogun Fights. “The event was great for the first time here [at The Hall], and the fighters were awesome.”

The first fight of the evening was a lightweight bout in which 40-year-old Kevin Fulmore of Baltimore made his pro debut after a stellar amateur career. His opponent, Joshua Francis of Sterling, Virginia, was fighting for only the second time in his career. Fulmore took his opponent down early and maintained top control throughout the first round. In the second round, Francis came out more aggressively and got Fulmore against the cage, where he applied a guillotine choke for the win.

At the end of a three-round MMA bout, Maik “The Freak” Ferrante, left, and his opponent AT McCowin climbed on top of the octagon cage to state their case. The judges officially declared McCowin the winner by unanimous decision. (Kevin Richardson)

A couple of veteran fighters of Shogun Fights met in the second bout of the evening. Maik “The Freak” Ferrante, making his eighth appearance for Shogun Fights, took on AT McCowin of Wilmington, Delaware. Both middleweights exchanged punches, kicks and takedowns throughout the three-round bout. At the end, both fighters jumped on top of the octagon cage raising their hands, but it was McCowin who the judge agreed won by unanimous decision.

Shogun Fights fans favorite Rob Sullivan of Baltimore squared off against Ray Yanez of Marion, Ohio, in the third bout of the night. Sullivan, who lost his past three fights by decisions, simply needed a win. He didn’t waste any time, attacking Yanez from the opening bell to finish his opponent by TKO in 51 seconds.

In the fourth bout, former Archbishop Curley and NCAA Division I wrestler Tyshawn Williams took on Marcus Sims of Los Angeles. Williams, who is from Baltimore but now fights out of Miami, Florida, was excited to be fighting in front of family and friends.

“I had only fought out of Miami, so it was amazing to be able to fight in front of my family and fans,” Williams said.

It didn’t take much time for Williams to defeat his opponent by choke just over a minute into the first round.

Baltimore welterweight Pat Rivera lands a left cross on Shawn Brooks of Sterling, Virginia. (Kevin Richardson )

Baltimore welterweight Pat Rivera dominated Shawn Brooks of Sterling, Virginia, for all three rounds in the fifth bout. Rivera led the fight with a barrage of takedowns and a consistent stiff jab and won by unanimous decision.

In the sixth bout, Ground Control fighter Jerome Featherstone hit Steve Moleski with an overhand right at the end of the first round and watched the Pennsylvania fighter wobble back to his corner. Featherstone came out in the second round and connected on several head and body shots and the referee stopped the fight, giving Featherstone a victory by TKO.

Undefeated MMA fighter Shawn “The Filipino Flash” Suser wasted no time in putting away Crazy 88 fighter Jeff Glossner. Suser used his wrestling background to take Glossner to the ground and lock in a guillotine choke for the win 1:37 into the first round.

In the co-main feature, 6-foot-9 heavyweight fighter Robert Coleman took on Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Max Gimenis. Coleman, whose background is in boxing, was no match for Gimenis, who won by arm-triangle 1:14 into the first round.

MMA fighter Bryan McDowell connects with a right hook on Shogun Fights champion Micah Terrill in the second round. McDowell went on to win the bout and become the new Shogun Fights welterweight champion. (Kevin Richardson )

The featured bout of the evening was for the welterweight Shogun Fights Championship. Bryan McDowell of Spokane, Washington, took on Shogun Fights champion Micah Terrill of Crofton. Terrill was able to take control of the early part of the first round with his boxing. Both fighters went to the ground and tried to apply leg locks with Terrill gaining top control to end the round. McDowell came out in the second round and connected on two left jabs and several knees. Terrill attempted a guillotine choke but failed to lock it in and the Spokane fighter took the back of Terrill and submitted him by rear-neck-choke 1:33 into the second round to become the new Shogun Fights welterweight champion.