Three championship MMA bouts headline Shogun Fights 26

Bryan McDowell of Spokane, Washington, takes a punch from Pat Rivera during a Shogun Fights 26 welterweight championship bout on Saturday at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Shogun Fights 26 held a 10-fight card at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover on Saturday, three of which were championship bouts.

For its owner and promoter, John Rallo, who first held an MMA event in Maryland in 2008 and put together the first Shogun Fights in October 2009, the event never gets old.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know if we would have Shogun Fights 2 when I started this,” he said.

The first fight of the night was a lightweight bout between two Pennsylvania fighters. Elijah Harris took on Steve Moleski in what would be the quickest fight of the night. Harris attacked Moleski from the opening bell and submitted him by guillotine choke 26 seconds into the first round.

Advertisement

In the second bout, former Archbishop Curley and Division I wrestler Tyshawn Williams took his lightweight opponent Chayanne Serrano to the ground throughout their three-round bout. Williams won a unanimous decision against his Miami, Florida, opponent.

“The plan was to get in there and wrestle him. I’m still growing right now, this is only my third fight [as a professional],” Williams said.

Matt Colquhoun from Kingston, Jamaica, then took on Sam Kilmer in a welterweight bout. Kilmer took control of the bout early and ground-and-pounded his opponent throughout the fight. Referee Fernando Yamasaki stopped the bout at 4:50 of the second round, giving Kilmer the win via technical knockout.

In the next fight, veteran Diego Peclat took on fan-favorite Maik Ferrante at a 195-pound catchweight. The last time Peclat fought on a Shogun Fights card was October 2011, and he made a memorable return by knocking out Ferrante with a spinning elbow at 1:29 of the first round.

Welterweights Younes Abisourour and Tyler Hiobexchange punches and kicks throughout the first round of their bout. In the second round, Abisourour took control of the fight, forcing Hiob to tap out due to strikes at 3:49.

MMA bantamweight fighter Carli Judice of Louisiana, left, strikes Tara Pagano during a Shogun Fights bout on Saturday. Shogun Fights held 10 fights on Saturday night at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Women’s bantamweight Carli Judice, of Louisiana, fought local fighter Tara Pagano in the sixth bout. Judice used her superior kicking and striking throughout the first half of the opening round and eventually stopped Pagano with strikes at 4:36 of the first round.

Fighters Shawn Suser and Frank Posko fought at 130-pound catchweight. It was Suser’s first bout back after suffering his first defeat in his professional MMA career. He wasted no time in attacking Posko in the opening round, knocking him to the ground with a leg kick. Suser took his back and made him tap out with a rear-naked choke at 1:37 in the first round.

MMA fighter Shawn Suser celebrates after making his opponent, Frank Posko, tap out with a rear-naked choke at 1:37 in the first round. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The first of three championship bouts of the evening was a middleweight title fight. Local fighter Darren Costa took on champion Stephen Regman of New Jersey in a rematch of a November fight that Regman won by unanimous decision. This time, Costa took control early, pinning his opponent against the cage where Regman applied a standing guillotine choke, forcing both fighters to the ground. Costa would end up on top and apply a choke for the win at 4:45 of the first round.

Advertisement

In the co-main event, Max Gimenis and David White fought for the heavyweight title. Gimenis took control of the bout early, taking White to the ground, but White would make his way to his feet and use his striking to knock out Gimenis at 1:51 of the first round.

David White, left, knocked out his opponent, Max Gimenis, at 1:51 of the first round to win the heavyweight championship belt at Shogun Fights 26 on Saturday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The featured bout of the evening was for the welterweight title as the champion, Bryan McDowell, of Spokane, Washington, took on local fighter Pat Rivera. Both fighters connected on strikes in the first round. Rivera took the champion down with two minutes left in the first round but couldn’t take advantage of the position. In the second round, the champion landed several leg kicks and strikes before Rivera tried to take him down. McDowell locked in a guillotine choke for the win at 0:51 of the second round to retain the belt.