Health and switch hitting have helped Shanel Stott enjoy her best season for NCAA Tournament-bound UMBC softball

Chatter on the softball field is welcomed. Shanel Stott has taken it to another level.

Stott, a senior second baseman for UMBC, is renowned for talking to anyone — teammates, umpires and even opponents — about the weather, travel time, anything. Graduate student shortstop Karly Keating said a Merrimack batter who reached second base during a March 12 game against the Retrievers asked her if Stott always talks during games.

“If someone on the other team gets to second, she’s chatting with them,” Keating said of Stott.

Stott credited her parents, Shannon and Wade Stott, with reminding her to treat opponents not as adversaries.

“I just like trying to have conversations with everybody because it keeps me calm,” she said. “If I can get everyone else to smile, that means they’re having fun, and that means I’m having fun.”

This spring has been immensely fun for Stott, who ranks third on UMBC with a career-best .320 batting average. She is enjoying career highs in hits (31), runs scored (11) and starts (31), too.

UMBC infielder Shanel Stott, fielding the ball against Saint Joseph's on Feb. 19, 2022, has been a critical cog in the Retrievers' success. “She’s a kid that will definitely have her name inscribed in the annals of being one of the better players this program has ever had," coach Chris Kuhlmeyer said. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Stott’s three-run home run in Saturday’s 9-3 victory over Albany — her first homer of the season — at The Diamond in Catonsville cemented a fourth consecutive America East Tournament championship for the Retrievers (26-15). They earned a spot in the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament where they will meet No. 6 seed Oklahoma State (41-14) in the Stillwater Regional on Friday at 4 p.m.

Coach Chris Kuhlmeyer said Stott, who was named to the conference’s second team, has been a critical cog in UMBC’s success.

“Her going out on top and hitting that home run in the final home game of her career to help us win a championship this past weekend, that will be one of those things that I never forget,” he said. “She’s a kid that will definitely have her name inscribed in the annals of being one of the better players this program has ever had.”

Stott’s legacy did not appear as rosy earlier in her career. After she chose the Retrievers over Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Bucknell, her freshman year in 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stott eagerly opened fall practices in 2020 by agreeing to take the mound and pitch, which she had done in high school. But when the 2021 season started, pain in her right shoulder began to surface.

Fearful of a medical diagnosis that would sideline her for the year, Stott gritted her teeth and played in 29 games, including 25 starts mostly at second base, and batted .284 with a career-best 13 RBIs, 21 hits and 10 runs scored. After the season, she learned she had fully torn the labrum in her shoulder.

“I did not want to sit out at all,” she said despite being unable to raise her right hand above her shoulder level to wash her hair or grab a plate from a cupboard. “So I just kept pushing through the pain.”

Informed that post-surgery rehab process would take at least six months, Stott was cleared in half the time and was throwing a ball around in December of 2021. But a sprained left ankle and a back injury limited her to 27 games (18 starts) and a career-low .200 batting average as a junior.

Stott acknowledged she considered removing herself from the team to concentrate on healing.

“It was so frustrating because I could never be fully healthy and play to my full potential,” she said. “It was always something bringing me down. You only get four years of playing softball, and I already had two taken away.”

UMBC infielder Shanel Stott, running the bases against Saint Joseph's on Feb. 19, 2022, is enjoying a career year for the NCAA Tournament-bound Retrievers after two injury-plagued seasons. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Keating, who calls Stott her best friend on the team, said Stott tried to put on a brave face.

“She’s very resilient,” Keating said. “She would get injured and say, ‘At least I’m not out forever,’ or ‘At least we figured it out.’ She’s just had that positive mindset.”

By July, Stott’s ankle and back had healed, and she had rediscovered her passion for the game. In the fall, Stott, who usually batted right-handed, experimented from the left side of the plate, catching the attention of her teammates and Kuhlmeyer.

“It was kind of like, ‘What can this kid not do? She can do everything,’” he marveled. “And all of a sudden, she was doing it, and it looked pretty good. It didn’t look awkward or anything. It looked like she had been doing it her whole life.”

As a left-handed batter, Stott altered her approach from a traditional power hitter seeking extra-base hits to a slap hitter looking to put the ball in play. Although she is only one RBI shy of her personal best, Stott said her top priority is getting on base and hoping her teammates send her home.

“I knew that left-handed, I wasn’t going to have that pop that I did right-handed,” she said. “So my goal was to just get on base in any way possible, and that’s kind of what I’ve just stuck with.”

From the left side of the plate, Stott is a few feet closer to first base, and Kuhlmeyer said she has beat out several throws that would have resulted in outs if she had batted right-handed. Kuhlmeyer is just as impressed with the physical changes she made to adapt to the left side.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever see that again, that in a few short months, a kid can say, ‘Oh yeah, I’m just going to try this,’ and be exceptional at it,” he said. “That just tells you the type of athlete and the type of work ethic that kid had to put that time in to make herself be successful.”

Whatever happens this weekend, Stott’s time with the Retrievers might be coming to a close. On the cusp of graduating in a couple of weeks with dual bachelor’s in information systems and psychology, she has another year of eligibility, but UMBC doesn’t offer a master’s in information systems related to the criminal justice field.

If this season is her last with the team, Stott said she will always have fond memories.

“I’ll never forget winning,” she said. “Winning is the best thing, especially with this team.”

NCAA softball tournament

UMBC at No. 6 seed Oklahoma State

Stillwater Regional

Friday, 4 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+