9/11 anniversary raises vivid memories for Baltimore-area athletes, coaches: ‘It kind of brought all of us to our knees’

“For our kids, it’s almost like they just read 9/11 as a history story,” Boulware said. “So you’re trying to get a younger generation to realize what the country went through and what we should learn from it. Democrat or Republican, Baltimore Raven or Pittsburgh Steeler, it really didn’t matter. After that, we were just Americans, fighting for the same cause. Unfortunately now, you look at the country, we are divided.”