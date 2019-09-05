Crofton golfer Kyle Berkshire wins World Long Drive Championship

Crofton golfer Kyle Berkshire won the World Long Drive Championship on Wednesday night, beating two-time champion Tim Burke with a 406-yard drive at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
After Burke got to 374 on his eighth and final attempt in the final, Berkshire missed the grid on his first three shots before nailing the winner for his first world title and third tour victory of the season.
The top-ranked Berkshire, a graduate of Archbishop Spalding, played two seasons at the University of North Texas.
South Africa's Chloe Garner won the women's title, beating three-time champion Phillis Meti of New Zealand with a 347-yard drive on her fifth attempt. Meti, hitting first in the final, had a best of 344.
Berkshire opened the night with a victory over Mark Costello, hitting a 415-yarder on his seventh attempt after missing the grid on the first six drives. Berkshire also cut it close Tuesday night to reach the quarterfinals, beating Tommy Hug with a 426-yarder on his final attempt after missing the grid with his first seven.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland will play 15 games on national television, including 14 of its 18 conference matchups. The Terrapins will play four games on ESPN or ESPN2, including their Nov. 10 home matchup against South Carolina, home games against Michigan (Dec. 28), Ohio State (Jan. 6), and a road matchup at Minnesota (March 1). Eleven of Maryland’s Big Ten matchups will be televised around the world on the Big Ten Network. The Terps’ season opener vs. Wagner will now be played Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. For the full Maryland schedule, go to umterps.com.
Men’s college basketball: Maryland is scheduled to have at least 30 games televised nationally, including four games on network television. Maryland’s four network television selections are its most since joining the Big Ten Conference. Ranked in the preseason top-10 in virtually every national poll, the Terps are scheduled to appear in the regular season twice on CBS, twice on FOX, 10 times on ESPN’s family on networks, six times on FS1 and eight times on Big Ten Network. For the full Maryland schedule, go to umterps.com.
College field hockey: No. 2-ranked Maryland (2-0) will travel to Evanston, Ill. this weekend to take on No. 13 Boston College (1-1) Friday at 2 p.m. and No. 3 Duke (2-0) on Sunday at noon in the Big Ten/ACC Cup at Northwestern. Both games will be available on BTN-plus.
Mountain biking: The first Mountain Bike race of the Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League kicks off Saturday and Sunday at Schaeffer Farm in Germantown. The weekend-long event begins Saturday with reserved track practice/preview rides, non-competitive rides known as “adventure rides”, as well as “try-it-out” demo bikes for new cyclists. Sunday is the official race day, with race divisions by different age and gender brackets throughout the morning and afternoon. The first race commences at 9:15 a.m. The public is welcome. Go to marylandmtb.org for more information.