Crofton golfer Kyle Berkshire wins World Long Drive Championship

Men’s college basketball: Maryland is scheduled to have at least 30 games televised nationally, including four games on network television. Maryland’s four network television selections are its most since joining the Big Ten Conference. Ranked in the preseason top-10 in virtually every national poll, the Terps are scheduled to appear in the regular season twice on CBS, twice on FOX, 10 times on ESPN’s family on networks, six times on FS1 and eight times on Big Ten Network. For the full Maryland schedule, go to umterps.com.