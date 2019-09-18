Baltimore boxer Crews-Dezurn adds another title; Old Mill’s Chad McCormick named Ravens Coach of the Week

Baltimore boxer Franchón Crews-Dezurn added a second title to the World Boxing Council super-middleweight crown she won a year ago by earning a 10-round unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization super-middleweight championship.
Crews-Dezurn, who is nicknamed “The Heavy-Hitting Diva,” raised her record to 6-1 in a rematch of a Sept. 13 bout for the WBC super-middleweight title that she won by majority decision. Crews-Dezurn is one of several prominent boxers represented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.
— Edward Lee
Varsity football: Old Mill’s Chad McCormick, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 23rd year of existence, McCormick is the second recipient of the award in 2019. This marks his third time receiving the honor, including once in 2012 and again in 2016. Last Friday, the Patriots (1-1) hosted the Broadneck (Annapolis, Md.) Bruins in each school’s first Anne Arundel County conference game of the season. Racing to an early 14-0 lead, Old Mill went on to defeat the visiting Bruins, 28-12.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
This week’s Ravens RISE matchup features Francis Scott Key (1-1) at Winters Mills (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. For five weeks during the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team, to help administer the opening coin toss and then to mingle with fans around the stadium. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe will also attend, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a monetary donation from the Ravens, with the home team earning $1,500 and the visiting team $750 to help enhance their respective programs.
NBA: Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent successful surgery to repair a rupture of the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb today. The injury occurred during routine workouts on Monday. Thomas is expected to miss 6-8 weeks before returning to action.
College field hockey: Goalkeeper Noelle Frost of the third-ranked Maryland (6-1) was named the NFHCA Division I National Defensive Player of the Week. Frost was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Monday. The senior Glenwood, Md. native had the best week of her career as she anchored the Terps to three wins in five days, including two shutouts and a shootout win.
Horse racing: Glorious Empire is scheduled to return to action in Saturday’s $200,000 Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup (G3) at Laurel Park. The mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up will be one of eight stakes worth $1.3 million on the September to Remember card that will be headlined by the $250,000 Xpressbet Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3). The 8-year-old gelding had been slated to run at Colonial Downs last month but came down with a virus that delayed his return until Saturday at Laurel Park. The Irish-bred gelding hasn’t run since winning the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) at Gulfstream Park last December after sustaining a suspensory injury.