Baltimore boxer Crews-Dezurn adds another title; Old Mill’s Chad McCormick named Ravens Coach of the Week

This week’s Ravens RISE matchup features Francis Scott Key (1-1) at Winters Mills (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. For five weeks during the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as their Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. At each contest, a current or former Ravens player will be in attendance for a pre-game visit with each team, to help administer the opening coin toss and then to mingle with fans around the stadium. Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe will also attend, and both teams will be awarded apparel to wear during the game. Each participating school will receive a monetary donation from the Ravens, with the home team earning $1,500 and the visiting team $750 to help enhance their respective programs.