Timonium’s Becca Meyers wins gold, sets world record at World Para Swimming Championships

Becca Meyers of Timonium won the United States’ first gold medal of the World Para Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Center in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Monday. Meyers, a Notre Dame Prep graduate, bested her previous world record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle S13, finishing in 4 minutes, 22.34 seconds. “I feel amazing right now, I can’t even put it into words," she said. “It’s so surreal to be back on the podium, especially after London 2012 where I won my first international Paralympic medal. I’m excited to be back up there again, reliving some memories and creating some new ones. The 400 free is my favorite event.” Team USA had five podium finishes on the opening night, including a silver medal from Jessica Long of Baltimore in the women’s 100 free S8 (1:06.08).
College softball: Mark Montgomery was named coach of Maryland softball on Monday. Fresh off winning 2019 Conference USA Co-Coach of the Year honors after leading Louisiana Tech to conference regular-season and tournament championships, Montgomery comes to College Park with 19 years of experience as a coach at the college level. Montgomery has spent the past seven years as coach at Louisiana Tech, guiding the program to two conference tournament championships (2017, 2019), two NCAA Regional appearances (2017, 2019) and five consecutive 30+ win seasons. Montgomery came to Louisiana Tech after spending two years at NAIA Georgetown (Ky.) College, eight years at Centenary College and two years at Northern Colorado. Before his college coaching experience, Montgomery served as the softball coach at Lafayette (Ky.) High School where he won seven district titles, five regional titles and one state championship title while posting a 170-73 record. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky in 1992 and his master’s degree from Georgetown College in 2000.
Men’s college lacrosse: Stevenson coach Paul Cantabene announced that the program’s all-time leader in caused turnovers, Dom DeFazio, has joined the Mustangs coaching staff for the 2020 season, serving as an assistant coach. DeFazio will assist defensive coordinator Tim Puls with the defense and man-down units. He will also be in charge of the substitution box during games.
Men’s college soccer: Navy (4-0) wrapped up its season-opening homestand with a 2-0 win over Saint Peter’s (1-2) as the Midshipmen tied their best start since 2010 on Sunday night at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. Matt Nocita and Jacob Williams each notched their second goals of the season for Navy. ... Tyler Clegg scored the game-winning goal with 5:19 remaining in double overtime, as 2018 NCAA quarterfinalist James Madison held off Loyola Maryland to claim a 3-2 victory on Sunday night. Daniel Osuji and Davey Mason had the goals for the Greyhounds, with Mason forcing overtime on a strike with 5:34 left in regulation.
Youth soccer: Salisbury’s fall clinic will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Sea Gull Soccer Stadium. The clinic is open to current 9th to 12th-grade students. The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 with check-in starting at 9:15 a.m. The registration fee is $100 and includes a clinic training shirt. To receive registration materials and for more information, contact Coach Hargrove at arhargrove@salisbury.edu.