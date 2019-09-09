Timonium’s Becca Meyers wins gold, sets world record at World Para Swimming Championships

College softball: Mark Montgomery was named coach of Maryland softball on Monday. Fresh off winning 2019 Conference USA Co-Coach of the Year honors after leading Louisiana Tech to conference regular-season and tournament championships, Montgomery comes to College Park with 19 years of experience as a coach at the college level. Montgomery has spent the past seven years as coach at Louisiana Tech, guiding the program to two conference tournament championships (2017, 2019), two NCAA Regional appearances (2017, 2019) and five consecutive 30+ win seasons. Montgomery came to Louisiana Tech after spending two years at NAIA Georgetown (Ky.) College, eight years at Centenary College and two years at Northern Colorado. Before his college coaching experience, Montgomery served as the softball coach at Lafayette (Ky.) High School where he won seven district titles, five regional titles and one state championship title while posting a 170-73 record. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky in 1992 and his master’s degree from Georgetown College in 2000.