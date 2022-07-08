U.S. routs Australia, 17-2, in Women’s Lacrosse World Championship semifinals behind Kayla Treanor

Dempsey Arsenault (18) runs with the ball during the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship Semifinal match between USA and Australia at Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University. (VINCENT ALBAN/Baltimore Sun)

These days, Kayla Treanor is known more as the head coach of the Syracuse women’s lacrosse program rather than the one-time star attacker for the Orange.

Treanor reminded fans at the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship she can still play. The starting attacker racked up five goals and one assist in the first half to power the United States to a 12-0 halftime lead that eventually turned into a 17-2 thrashing of Australia in the first of two semifinals Thursday night at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The United States (7-0) advanced to Saturday’s title game at noon and will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Canada (5-1) and England (4-2).

The Americans will have appeared in all 11 championship finals, winning eight times. They are riding a 29-game winning streak and have not lost since July 2, 2005, when that squad suffered a 14-7 defeat to Australia in Annapolis.

The United States’ march to the title game this summer has relied somewhat on the play of Treanor, the four-time All-American first-team selection from 2014 to 2017 and three-time Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Attacker of the Year. With a final total of eight points on six goals and two assists, she raised her team leads in all three categories to 19 goals, 14 assists and 33 points.

Treanor certainly wasn’t the only musician beating the drum that was the Australian defense. Attacker Charlotte North chipped in four goals and one assist, attacker Kylie Ohlmiller came off the bench to pitch in one goal and two assists and reserve midfielder Dempsey Arsenault scored twice.

Defensively, U.S. goalkeeper Liz Hogan turned back five shots while surrendering just one goal and was pulled after the third quarter in favor of Caylee Waters.

At 28 years old, Treanor is one of the youngest head coaches at the NCAA Division I level, earning that honor after helping Boston College capture its first national championship in 2021. She is also one of the oldest players on the current American squad as only four of the 18 players on the roster graduated before she did.

But Treanor proved Thursday night she can hang with anyone — young and old. After Arsenault and North opened the scoring, Treanor extended the Amercans’ lead to 4-0 with a pair of goals in a 2:40 span, including a back-to-the-net, right–shoulder flip with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Treanor scored back-to-back goals again within a 1:52 stretch in the second quarter, hit midfielder Ally Kennedy with a skip pass for a goal with 1:48 remaining and capped the first half with a goal off a feed from Ohlmiller with 12 seconds left before halftime.

Midfielder Theadora Kwas, who played at Maryland from 2014 to 2017, ensured that Australia (3-4) would not be shut out, beating Hogan for a goal with 6:35 left in the third quarter when the U.S. owned a 13-0 advantage.

Women’s Lacrosse World Championship final

UNITED STATES VS. ENGLAND/CANADA

At Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium

Saturday, noon