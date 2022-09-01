Back on familiar roads, Fallston native Scott McGill eyeing victory in Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic

Among the 50,000 fans expected to line Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic might be 30 to 40 family members and close friends cheering on Scott McGill Jr..

The Fallston native expects his parents Moira and Scott McGill Sr., sister Kelley McGill and 9-month-old nephew Angelo McGill Giannaccini to be there, and he’s grateful for their show of support. But McGill is viewing the event as a business trip.

“I’m hoping to stay focused on the race and not get too worried about it and just have a good race,” he said. “I’m definitely trying not to look at the sideline.”

McGill is one of three cyclists in the Maryland Cycling Classic — the only road race in the United States sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s world governing body that also endorses, among others, the Tour de France — with local ties, joining Liam Flanagan and Patrick Welch, members of a Team USA group of under-23 cyclists.

Like Flanagan and Welch, McGill, has joined Team USA for Sunday’s event. McGill, however, might be the team’s best hope for success after winning two stages of the Volta a Portugal in August.

“Scott’s always had that kind of work ethic and grind and race-ability to perform well,” said Team USA teammate Hugo Scala, who has known McGill since they were teammates on the St. Louis-based Gateway Devo Cycling Team in 2019. “He’s been on the cusp of big wins like that since 2018. So I’m not surprised at all. It’s very deserving that he was finally able to get some big wins in Europe.”

McGill, who turns 24 on Sept. 20, has had a varied background in sports, participating in soccer and lacrosse as a youth before running cross country and taking up the pole vault at Fallston High. But inspired by his father and six-time 24-hour solo World Cup champion Chris Eatough, McGill began mountain biking when he was 9 at Sweet Air Park in Phoenix and Gunpowder Falls in Fallston. He started road racing seriously when he was 17.

McGill said he enjoyed the solitary pursuit that biking offered.

“I think because I was so into it as a little kid, it burned a passion into me,” he said. “It’s kind of a niche sport. It’s not a popular sport. There are some high school clubs, but nobody really does it around here. I think I was the only person who cycled at Fallston High School that I know of.”

After graduating high school in 2016, McGill spent one semester at Brevard College in Asheville, North Carolina, where he helped the Tornadoes capture their first NCAA Division I USA Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championship and their first Division I USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross title in the team relay event two months later.

Scott McGill, a 2016 Fallston High graduate pictured leading a pack of cyclists, might be the United State's best hope for a top finisher at the 120.4-mile Maryland Cycling Classic after winning two stages of the Volta a Portugal earlier in August. (USA Cycling)

He then took a semester off to ride for an amateur team in Belgium before returning to Brevard to contribute to the team collecting its second USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross team relay crown in January 2018 and win the Male Varsity Individual Omnium National Championship as the best overall rider at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships in May 2019, days after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

McGill joined Gateway Devo and then an under-23 pro team called Aevolo Cycling. He placed 10th at the 2021 U.S. Pro road race nationals in June and was later signed by Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling.

Earlier in August, McGill enjoyed his best performances as a pro when he captured the first and sixth stages of Volta a Portugal, a two-week competition on one of the oldest stage races in the world. For the majority of the race, he wore the green jersey, an honor bestowed upon the points leader.

“I always knew that I could win something like that, but to actually put it all together and win not one but two stages and also the green jersey, it was career-changing,” he said. “You just know that you could win, and then to finally do it, I put a lot of pressure on myself to put up a performance like that. It’s almost like exhaling, ‘finally.’ A lot has to go right for something like that to happen. So it was very relieving.”

Team USA coach Michael Sayers said McGill’s showing in Portugal has demonstrated his evolution as a cyclist.

“He’s been a sprinter from the very beginning. He’s got a lot of speed, which is first and foremost the most important thing,” he said. “But based on his results at Portugal, he’s upped his game from an endurance standpoint. So I think he’s just maturing, which is natural.”

Scala said he has noticed a surge in McGill’s confidence.

“He knows he’s one of the fastest guys in any race that he lines up for,” he said. “I think he’s confident in his ability and what he’s able to do. So he races like he’s the fastest there. I think that’s been a big difference that has come along with the years of experience and part of the success that he’s had.”

Despite traveling to nations such as Portugal, Rwanda and Turkey, McGill has tried to maintain a connection to Baltimore. He continues to root for the Orioles and Ravens, attended the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders with his girlfriend on Saturday, and always carries a canister of Old Bay seasoning with him, which has led to a few regrettable incidents.

“I’ve definitely had a couple times where a container of Old Bay has exploded in my bag, and my clothes smell like Old Bay,” he said with a laugh.

McGill’s link to the area might prove advantageous during Sunday’s race. He has the most familiarity with the 120.4-mile course that begins at Kelly Benefits in Sparks at 1 p.m. and ends at the intersection of E. Pratt and Market streets later in the day after training on the route a handful of times since arriving at his parents’ home on Aug. 16.

“It’s definitely pretty difficult, especially in the first half,” McGill said. “It’s never flat. So there’s a lot of steep climbs and rolling hills. There’s no particular point where the race may split up or anything like that. So I would predict that it would kind of be a semi-reduced sprint at the end. The city circuit is a lot flatter than the rest of the race. So I really like how it all comes back together. It will be interesting.”

Sayers said McGill’s knowledge will pay dividends.

“We spend most of our time racing in Europe, and one of the biggest pitfalls we have as Americans is, we didn’t grow up on those roads,” he said. “We don’t understand the rhythm of the road, we don’t understand how the topography looks. It’s not inherent to us. So for a guy like Scott who grew up in that neighborhood, he’s going to give us a wealth of information that we normally wouldn’t have.”

McGill is not one to hide his emotions. That trait helps explain his hunger to win on Sunday.

“I think about it every day, multiple times a day,” he said. “Obviously, the goal is to win the race, and I definitely think that’s a possibility. But the competition is very high. I’m honestly content with anything in the top five, top 10.”

MARYLAND CYCLING CLASSIC

Sunday

Start: 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Benefits in Sparks

Finish: Downtown race circuit action begins at approximately 4:30 p.m. south of Falls Road with an estimated 6 p.m. finish at the intersection of E. Pratt and Market streets

Route: marylandcyclingclassic.us/route/