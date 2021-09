Wolfe’s availability for Monday’s season opener might be in jeopardy as he has been sidelined from practice for over two weeks because of a back/hip injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that it was a “lingering-type” injury and he hopes Wolfe can be back soon. Wolfe suffered the injury during the Ravens’ joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in August, laying on his back for a few minutes while an athletic trainer tended to him before walking off under his own power. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)