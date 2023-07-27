Ravens observations on a light first day of training camp, early highlights and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., greets fans during the first day of 2023 training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. (Kevin Richardson )

In the 16 years that John Harbaugh has been the coach of the Ravens, we don’t recall an opening day of training camp practice so light.

Wednesday’s practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills lasted about 90 minutes. Of the three head coaches in team history, Brian Billick often had light practices near the end of the regular season. Harbaugh is known for his two-hour sessions and former coach Ted Marchibroda had those long, physical 2 1/2-hour sessions and even two-a-day summer practices.

Maybe because of the high number of injuries in recent years, or because of the hot weather streak that hit Baltimore on Wednesday — the temperature peaked at 88 and forecasts call for highs in the mid- to high 90s through Saturday — Harbaugh took it easy on the players.

The first day was more of a refresher course from several minicamps during the offseason, and there wasn’t as much time spent in unit or individual player breakdowns.

But unlike the minicamps, it was good to see some star players —like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, halfback Gus Edwards and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis — participate.

For the most part, the Ravens looked fit and ready to take on the 2023 season, which is filled with high expectations, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson signing a five-year, $260 million contract during the offseason and the team signing Beckham, as well as free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and later drafting Boston College rookie Zay Flowers in the first round.

Dobbins, Bateman injuries can’t linger

We’re going to hold off judgment on receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) not practicing because of injuries, but this is getting a little old.

Dobbins, in his fourth season, wants a new contract, but no team is going to reward him with a lucrative contract until he proves he can stay on the field for an extended period of time.

He has missed nearly 50% of the games since he joined the team as a second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2020. With the past injuries, Dobbins has no leverage as far as negotiations until he has a breakout season.

Bateman was placed on the PUP list Monday as he continues to rehabilitate from surgery in November to repair a Lisfranc injury to his left foot.

Kolar shows ability to get deep

Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar had a nice 30-yard reception down the left sideline in the first half of practice, and he’ll need more of those to impress offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

In previous years, the Ravens preferred a big body like the 6-foot-6, 257-pound Kolar to block in their run-oriented offense, but Monken wants more versatility from the tight ends.

Two-tight end sets an interesting twist

The Ravens have numerous packages in their offense, especially with 13 receivers on the roster, but you have to like the two-tight end sets with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and then Beckham and Flowers on the outside.

Which receiver do you double? And Likely and Andrews are threats both inside and outside.

Strong camp essential for Wallace

On the subject of receivers, one who has to stand out in training camp is third-year player Tylan Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State. Like most teams, the Ravens prefer not to cut draft picks, but this is Wallace’s time to excel.

He’ll struggle getting onto the field as a receiver but could make the team again as a special teams performer.

Oweh impresses with hands, hustle

Truth department: We saw third-year defensive end Odafe Oweh using an assortment of different techniques during a pass rush, and he also has been using his hands more.

Oweh hustles every play. The only player who might hustle more is rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson, the third-round pick out of Clemson.

Beckham, Flowers show moves

Two of the day’s great moments were Beckham catching a deep pass from Jackson after he put a nice move on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and Flowers, who has been nicknamed “Joystick” by Jackson, taking a short pass and putting a shifty juke move on linebacker Roquan Smith.

Quiet day for Humphrey — till the boasting

Fresh off being named the 91st-best player in the NFL by his peers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a light first day. He wasn’t targeted during full-team and seven-on-seven drills.

Instead, it was Ya-Sin and “the others” being tested as the secondary finished with two interceptions. Safety Kyle Hamilton got his second training camp off to a good start picking off a deep ball from Jackson as he looked for Agholor. Fellow safety Geno Stone followed that up by picking off Josh Johnson moments later.

Humphrey boasted about his confidence in his post-practice news conference.

Jackson, though, reassured fans in his media session that he and his new weapons will be testing the All-Pro cornerback on the outside as soon as “this week” with the competition and trash talk between the two units already underway.

Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (25) is blocked by cornerback Marlon Humphrey during training camp Wednesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Welcome wagon sounds off

One fan had a warning for newly signed Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III.

“Welcome to Baltimore,” said the fan. “Make sure you hold on to the ball.”

Gordon has fumbled 16 times in the past four seasons, including five in just 10 games a year ago with the Denver Broncos, which contributed to his benching.