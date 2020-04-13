Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley, former John Carroll star, declares for 2020 NBA draft

Former John Carroll basketball star Immanuel Quickley, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore season at Kentucky, announced on Monday that he is entering the 2020 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-3 guard was named SEC Player of the Year last month after leading the Wildcats (25-6) to the league’s regular season championship. He averaged a team-high 16.1 points — hitting 43% from 3-point range — to go with 4.2 rebounds. Kentucky earned the top seed in the SEC tournament before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the NCAA season.
Quickley recently told ESPN that he would be signing with an agent, thus forgoing his remaining college eligibility.
“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the talent to play the game of basketball,” Quickley said in a tweet announcing his decision. "With God, all things are possible.
“I want to thank coach John Calipari, ‘Coach Cal,’ the entire UK coaching staff and administration, my brothers/teammates, and Big Blue Nation for all your love and support the past two years. I’m grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey.”
At Kentucky, Quickley averaged 7.3 points per game as a freshman – starting seven games – and then became the Wildcats’ go-to player and leader this season. Last month, he was named ESPN’s Breakout Star of the 2019-20 college basketball season.
“Immanuel was an absolute pleasure to coach over the last two years," Kentucky coach John Calipari said in a statement. "I had as much fun coaching him and watching him grow that just about any player I’ve every coach.
“There’s no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep. He is a wonderful, centered young man who has fought his way to the point of being a first-round draft pick. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does on that next level.”
In entering the draft, Quickley joins Maryland sophomore forward and Mount Saint Joseph grad Jalen Smith, who announced that he was declaring last week.
Both players were named Associated Press All-Americans this season and have enjoyed parallel paths, dating to their respective four-year high schools careers in the Baltimore Catholic League and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.
As high school seniors in 2018, both were named McDonald’s All Americans. Quickley was named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year in the 2015-16 season, while Smith earned the honor in 2017-18.
Much like at Kentucky, Quickley’s emergence in his high school career came in his sophomore year, when his buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the BCL title game led the Patriots to a 51-50 win over Mount Saint Joseph. He was named All-Metro Player of the Year and went on to earn All-Metro first-team honors the next two seasons, finishing his career with 1,934 points.
The NBA draft remains set for June 25 despite the league currently on hiatus because of the pandemic. While the league is locked down, teams are not permitted to conduct workouts for eligible players, but are allowed to meet with prospects virtually for up to four hours.