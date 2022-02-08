Premier Lacrosse League to return to Baltimore at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field in June

For the third time in four years, the Premier Lacrosse League will make a stop at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field in Baltimore, bringing four games to the historic facility on June 24-25.
“Homewood Field is the most historic lacrosse venue in the world,” PLL co-founder and president Paul Rabil said in a written statement. Rabil is also a former three-time first-team All-American midfielder for the Blue Jays, a member of the 2005 and 2007 NCAA Division I championship teams, and a 2008 graduate with a bachelor’s in political science.
“Baltimore’s passion for lacrosse has been on full display every time we’ve visited,” he continued. “As a Johns Hopkins alumnus, this city and this stadium hold a special place in my heart.”
Two games scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. will unfold on June 24. Another doubleheader with faceoff times at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. are slated for June 25.
“We are once again thrilled to welcome the PLL back to Homewood Field,” Johns Hopkins athletic director Jennifer S. Baker said in the same statement. “Showcasing the highest level of the sport in the most historical venue in lacrosse history is something we are honored to be a part of and we look forward to working with former Blue Jay Paul Rabil and his team to provide fans with an experience they won’t soon forget.”
In 2019, a total announced attendance of 16,701 watched three games at Homewood Field, a figure headlined by a sold-out crowd of 8,500 for a Saturday night game between the Atlas and Whipsnakes. Attendance numbers for last year’s games were not made available, but the league said it had sold all available inventory for all five games in Baltimore.
Weekend passes for all four games are available now at premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule. Single-day tickets will be sold in mid-March.