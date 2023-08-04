As Premier Lacrosse League considers home cities, Baltimore steps into the spotlight

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As a youth lacrosse player who grew up in Annapolis, Tim Troutner avidly followed Major League Lacrosse’s Bayhawks, who played their home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Photographic evidence of Troutner’s presence at Bayhawks games came in the form of him in the sixth or seventh grade posing with seven Bayhawks cheerleaders.

Advertisement

“That’s all I remember,” Troutner, now 26, said with a laugh. “I thought it was the coolest thing.”

The St. Mary’s and High Point graduate would like to give future lacrosse players in Maryland a chance for similar memories. The goalkeeper for the Redwoods of the Premier Lacrosse League is one of several players pleased that Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C., were announced July 22 as three of 26 finalists jockeying for the right to serve as a host city next season.

Advertisement

The Finalists for 2024 Home Cities.



Cast your vote through the link in our bio to bring a PLL Team to your city, state, or region! — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 23, 2023

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for kids to watch lacrosse,” Troutner said. “It just kind of inspires you to think, ‘Oh wow, I want to be like that guy,’ or ‘Oh wow, I want to do that move he just did,’ which kind of helps motivate that next generation.”

Said Whipsnakes goalie Brian Phipps, another Annapolis native and Severn and Maryland graduate who had coached boys lacrosse at Archbishop Spalding: “Obviously being a local Maryland guy, I am very biased to this area as a hotbed of lacrosse. With the success of the Bayhawks over the years as a franchise, it would be great to continue that legacy. With so many players in the league with ties to Baltimore and the Maryland area, I think the Baltimore, or Maryland, Whipsnakes makes a lot of sense.”

As the PLL visits Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field for four games this weekend, Baltimore has the national stage to prove it deserves to be a host city for one of the league’s eight professional franchises. Paul Rabil, who co-founded the PLL with brother Michael and grew up in Gaithersburg before starring with the Blue Jays as a midfielder, acknowledged his perspective is skewed.

“I’ve told you many times I’m biased, but I’ve always believed it’s the lacrosse mecca,” he said. “I look at Homewood Field as historic and the Baltimore crowd has been supportive of the PLL since [its launch in] 2019.”

Paul Rabil, a Maryland native and standout player at Johns Hopkins, co-founded the Premier Lacrosse League while he was still a player. He's now focused on growing the league, which will move in the coming years from its barnstorming model to more of a traditional, home-and-away approach. (Photo courtesy of the PLL)

Since its start, the PLL has been a tour-based sports model with teams playing each weekend in a different city or region. For instance, the league has already played in Albany, Minneapolis and Dallas.

That framework will change slightly next season. The eight clubs will continue to travel to several neutral sites, but each will be assigned to a certain city or region where it will host the rest of the league and play two home games.

Rabil said he hopes the players take advantage of the opportunity to invest in the communities where their franchises are based.

“There’s nothing more powerful in my view than a home city having a team to represent them and compete in a league that matters,” he said. “I love the aspect of a player being drafted to a market that they’ve never stepped foot in, and 15 years later, they call it home, and their statue is memorialized there because of their play in that market. That’s really cool, and that’s the type of deep connection we want to build as part of the assignment of our teams to cities.”

Advertisement

Finalists such as Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia have more flex as each has teams in the four big professional leagues of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL. But Cannons attackman Marcus Holman, a Baltimore native who graduated from Gilman and North Carolina, said Baltimore’s passion for sports is on par with its larger peers.

“It’s obviously on the smaller scale, but if you have a pulse, you know that we have very loyal fans between the Ravens and the Orioles, people who are competitive and passionate about representing their city and their teams,” he said. “I always thought that where I lived in that area of Roland Park, Timonium, Hunt Valley, Towson, lacrosse is king. People like football, and they like soccer, but lacrosse is the premier sport in that area.”

Holman also pointed out that five NCAA Division I men’s programs — Johns Hopkins, Maryland, Navy, Towson and UMBC — play within a 45-minute drive of the city, USA Lacrosse headquarters is located in Sparks in Baltimore County and Baltimore is home to perhaps the top high school boys lacrosse conference, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The Waterdogs celebrate during a victory over the Chaos in last season's Premier Lacrosse League championship game at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Liam Murphy / PLL)

Baltimore and Albany are the only PLL sites to have two games broadcast on ABC. The game between the Archers and Atlas on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the game between the Redwoods and Chaos on Sunday at 1 p.m. will air on the network giant.

So is Baltimore a lock? Not necessarily. Rabil said the league has received more than 100,000 surveys from fans on their preferences for host cities, and he has been on the receiving end of requests from youth players and their parents.

So Rabil did not turn down the notion that this weekend in Baltimore is an audition, comparing the situation to that of an Academy Award winner completing a read for a coveted movie role.

Advertisement

“We certainly don’t want a location to feel like they don’t need to come to games because the goal ultimately is for us to have an incredible experience such that fans are going because they love it, and this is more icing on the cake as a reward of loving it,” he said. “Homewood has had several auditions, and they’ve nailed them. But we certainly want to see the momentum continue, and early signs have indicated that it very much will.”

A league spokeswoman said ticket sales for this weekend’s games are nearly sold out. Troutner confirmed that assessment, noting that he could only secure free tickets for half of the 20 family members and friends planning to attend.

“I had to disappoint them and tell them they have to pay for their tickets,” he said before quipping, “It’s not that bad.”

Premier Lacrosse League

Week 8 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field

Saturday

Advertisement

Archers vs. Atlas, 3 p.m.

Whipsnakes vs. Chrome, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Redwoods vs. Chaos, 1 p.m.

Waterdogs vs. Cannons, 3:30 p.m.

TV/Streaming: Chs. 2, 7; ESPN+