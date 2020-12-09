Former Towson football coach Phil Albert, program’s all-time leader in wins, dies

“It’s hard to put into words how I felt about him. To be his first captain is a tremendous honor looking on it now,” he said. “He taught me so many things that it got to the point where when I was the head coach I would say to myself ‘What would Coach Albert do in this situation?’ He was just so loved by everybody — his players and his coaches — because he treated everybody so well. This is such a loss for the Towson football program.”