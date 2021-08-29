PGA Tour BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay defeats Bryson DeChambeau in dramatic six-hole playoff to win at Caves Valley

It was worth the wait.
Hosting a PGA Tour event for the first time in 59 years, the Baltimore area was treated to a dramatic finish in the BMW Championship on Sunday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.
After finishing 72 holes tied at 27-under-par, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay went shot-for-shot in a dramatic six-hole playoff that ended with Cantlay on top after he made a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole and DeChambeau missed an 8-foot putt for birdie.
It’s the fifth career PGA Tour victory for Cantlay, who is the only player on tour with three victories this season.
It looked like it was going to be a short playoff when Cantlay hit his approach shot on No. 18 into the back left rough and DeChambeau hit the green. But Cantlay nearly holed his chip before saving par, while DeChambeau missed his 17-foot birdie putt.
DeChambeau seemingly had the advantage again when they replayed No. 18, hitting his approach shot to within 7 feet of the hole. After Cantlay saved par, DeChambeau missed the short putt for birdie.
Both players made par again on No. 18 and the par-3 17th hole, but it took a heroic effort from DeChambeau to stay alive. He avoided bogey on No. 18 despite driving his ball into a penalty area, and his third shot bounced off the rough left of the green and rolled to 4 feet of the hole.
Back on the par-3 17th, DeChambeau hit his shot to 6 feet, 1 inch of the hole, while Cantlay placed his 2 feet, 4 inches of the hole. Both made their birdie putts to set up the decisive sixth playoff hole.
With the win, Cantlay opens the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs next weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta with a score of 10-under, a two-shot advantage over Tony Finau and a three-shot advantage over DeChambeau. The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for the grand prize of $15 million.
This article will be updated.
FINAL LEADERBOARD
T1. Patrick Cantlay (-27; 66-63-66-66 -- 261)
T1. Bryson DeChambeau (-27; 68-60-67-66 -- 261)
3. Sungjae Im (-23; 67-65-66-67 -- 265)
4. Rory McIlroy (-22; 64-70-65-67 -- 266)
5. Erik van Rooyen (-21; 67-68-67-65 -- 267)
T6. Sergio Garcia (-20; 65-67-67-69 -- 268)
T6. Dustin Johnson (-20; 67-70-65-66 -- 268)
8. Sam Burns (-19; 64-70-65-70 -- 269)
T9. Abraham Ancer (-18; 66-67-66-71 --270)
T9. Alex Noren (-18; 71-66-67-66 -- 270)
Latest Golf
T9. Jon Rahm (-18; 64-66-70-70 -- 270)