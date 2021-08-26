Golf fans embrace PGA Tour’s return to Baltimore as BMW Championship at Caves Valley gets underway

The sun made it hard to keep track of the ball whenever it was hit into the sky. Lloyd Hampton, 58, of Essex, had a good eye, however. He stood with his son, Donte, 33, along the fairway of the second hole, tracking the movement of each ball that was hit. “Right, right, right, it’s drawing right,” Hampton said as a ball brushed off the trees and dropped on the right side of the fairway.