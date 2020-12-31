The year in sports: From Ravens’ outbreak to empty stadiums and canceled seasons, COVID-19 changed everything

“I think the main thing that needs to be put in perspective is this isn’t just about football. This is about guys’ families,” said quarterback Robert Griffin III, who stepped in for Jackson to start the thrice-rescheduled Steelers game. “This is about their wives and their children and anybody else that is in close contact with them at home. So, when we get a call saying that one of our players is positive, a million things run through your mind. It’s not whether you’re going to be able to play or whether you test positive, it’s a matter of, ‘Is this going to affect my family?’”