Maryland universities face daily uncertainty, disappointment in preparation for fall sports

Universities face several layers of complexities as they prepare to welcome athletes back. All will test for COVID-19 but most are still deciding how regularly and under what circumstances. Administrators also have to grapple with how to separate athletes as much as possible and how quickly to halt activities if positive tests accumulate. Then there are economic concerns. At Towson, for example, Leonard will have to pay a six-figure bill for COVID testing at the same time he’s facing a 25-30% cut to his operating budget. His peers described similar pressures, though they offered fewer details.