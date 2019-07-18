Coco Gauff’s success at Wimbledon is ‘a huge game-changer’ for a young player. Just ask Baltimore’s Pam Shriver

“When I set the record in ’78, it was kind of on the heels of a lot of records,” Shriver said. “Chrissy set some young records. Tracy, Andrea Jaeger and Mary Jo Fernandez set a lot of records as youngest players. But getting to the final — or in the case of Tracy, winning it at 16 and nine months [in 1979] — it seemed to be kind of a regular thing in the 70s and 80s. And then once Jaeger’s career flamed out and Austin got sciatica and back injuries and she couldn’t play past 22, [Jennifer] Capriati’s situation, a lot of less high-profile players really struggled with the pressures of the tour. So that’s when they brought in the age rule, and that’s kind of taken the young phenom and put her more in I think a proper timing pathway.”