WWE successfully takes risks in cinematic Wrestlemania

On Saturday night, the show ended with The Undertaker and AJ Styles competing in the Boneyard match that Styles had challenged Undertaker to. What was a Boneyard match? It ended up being a Buried Alive match that took place in a cemetery. However, that’s a very simplistic way of looking at it. What this match became was a horror B-movie come to wrestling, with a music score playing instead of using the announce team. Undertaker rode up on a motorcycle, as the “American Badass” persona seemed to be taking the match after kayfabe was broken so thoroughly during the build. However, Taker would end up in the grave. When Styles looked to move the mound of dirt on to him and bury him though, the Deadman would appear behind Styles, and proceeded to chase him around the compound, including on top of a shed. While Styles would try to escape, and try to get the OC involved, Undertaker would use his powers, including summoning fire to cut Styles off, before eventually burying Styles and unveiling the tombstone that had Styles’ name on it before riding off on his motorcycle.