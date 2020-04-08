WWE successfully takes risks in cinematic Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 36 will be remembered for a lot of things. The first Wrestlemania to go across two nights. The first Wrestlemania with no fans. A Wrestlemania where the top two titles both changed hands. But when we look back on this past weekend, Wrestlemania 36 could become the Mania that’s known for its cinematic matches.
WWE has done cinematic-style matches in the past, even at Wrestlemania. Wrestlemania 12 featured the Hollywood Backlot Brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust, which started at, aptly, a Hollywood Backlot, and featured cut-ins of the OJ Ford Bronco chase before ending up in the arena. Summerslam 96 had the Boiler Room Brawl between Mankind and the Undertaker. WWE also had Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt compete in the “Ultimate Deletion” back in 2018, though there were questions as to how much Vince McMahon actually liked the latter. Last weekend though, we saw two cinematic-style matches, each one incredibly unique for what we’ve seen in WWE, and unique from each other.
On Saturday night, the show ended with The Undertaker and AJ Styles competing in the Boneyard match that Styles had challenged Undertaker to. What was a Boneyard match? It ended up being a Buried Alive match that took place in a cemetery. However, that’s a very simplistic way of looking at it. What this match became was a horror B-movie come to wrestling, with a music score playing instead of using the announce team. Undertaker rode up on a motorcycle, as the “American Badass” persona seemed to be taking the match after kayfabe was broken so thoroughly during the build. However, Taker would end up in the grave. When Styles looked to move the mound of dirt on to him and bury him though, the Deadman would appear behind Styles, and proceeded to chase him around the compound, including on top of a shed. While Styles would try to escape, and try to get the OC involved, Undertaker would use his powers, including summoning fire to cut Styles off, before eventually burying Styles and unveiling the tombstone that had Styles’ name on it before riding off on his motorcycle.
While the style of the match was certainly unique, the format was recognizable to wrestling fans. They took a lot of what worked for Matt Hardy with the Final Deletion in TNA and applied it to the WWE. It's not a coincidence that Jeremy Borash, who was a large part of those matches, was a part of this. And it was certainly a match that fans who weren't necessarily a fan of things outside the company could recognize. It had a simple story with a simple finish. It was just the details that caused it to be polarizing.
On Sunday night, it was time for the Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Calling it a match would probably be incorrect. Instead it might be best described as a twisted version of John Cena's life, where some of his worst fears were brought to life. They started in his WWE debut, asking what if it didn't go well? They moved in and out of career moments that could have gone differently, like his rap gimmick not getting over, and fears about what his career could turn out like, such as generic 80s muscles wrestlers, or having a Hogan-like heel turn. And while it would end in the ring, with The Fiend attacking Cena as Cena's saying the most “overhyped, overvalued and over-privileged” wrestler would be destroyed played on the screen, it was certainly anything but a match.
What it was, though, was an incredibly unique segment, unlike anything we had seen in WWE before. Unlike the Boneyard match, there was no real physical accomplishment. So for those who wanted to see Bray Wyatt actually beat John Cena for revenge from six years ago, that never happened. Instead they got an art film dissecting Cena's career in a way that potentially propels Bray Wyatt and The Fiend forward. Where Wyatt goes from here is going to be a big story when we look back at this match.
WWE took risks this year. There is a significant portion of the fanbase who don't like cinematic segments. In their words, they watch wrestling for the wrestling. However, for another part, this is a step in a new direction for wrestling. Especially in a world where fans can't come to the matches, unique matches and segments could end up being an important tool to keep fans interested. And for a company that's not generally known for taking risks, whether you ended up liking the specific matches or not, that has to be applauded.
It will be interesting to see exactly what Wrestlemania 36 is known for years down the road. It will be known as one of the most unique Wrestlemanias ever. One without the typical stage and pyro, thrilling thousands of fans in a filled stadium. And it could become known as an event where WWE took risks, succeeded, and launched the company down a different creative path that has ramifications for years to come.
The Rest of Wrestlemania 36:
>>As mentioned, there were several major title changes over the two nights. In the second-to-last match Saturday, Goldberg defended the Universal Title against Braun Strowman. Despite the fact that Strowman was not even supposed to be part of Wrestlemania as of two weeks ago, Strowman would endure three spears, kicking out of each, before hitting multiple powerslams and winning the title. It’s unfortunate that Strowman had to win his first world title in this way, as a last minute replacement for Roman Reigns, but it’s a great moment nonetheless for a wrestler who seemed to get shafted time and time again over the years.
Sunday's match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre had an almost identical pattern to the match. Lesnar hit McIntyre with several F5s and McIntyre kept kicking out. McIntyre was then able to hit one Claymore Kick and then two more to put Lesnar down for the count. This was supposed to be the coronation of McIntyre, and while it was great to see the former Chosen One ascend to the top of the company, it certainly was something that would have looked great in front of a stadium of people.
>>Another big title change was the NXT women’s title changing hands. It was the first time an NXT title had been contested at Wrestlemania, and the match did not disappoint. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley started the night on Sunday and was arguably the best match of the night. After a back-and-forth match, which much of it involving Flair focusing on Ripley’s knee with multiple chop blocks and other attacks, Flair locked in the Figure Eight for the win. As the now-two time NXT women’s champion, it will be interesting to see how long Flair stays in NXT. Will this be a quick reign, or could we actually see her on Wednesday nights for a while going forward.
>>Both of the other women’s singles champions retained their title. Becky Lynch beat Shayna Baszler in a relatively quick match on Saturday. The match ended with Becky reversing the kirifuda clutch into a pin and catching Baszler by surprise. It seemed to signify that that feud would continue. Meanwhile, Bayley successfully defended her title in a five-way after Sasha Banks, who had been eliminated earlier in the match, helped Bayley pin Lacey Evans to get the win.
>>The only other title to change hands was the women’s tag titles. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat the Kabuki Warriors to become two-time champs. It would not surprise me to see the Kabuki Warriors split after this, with both Asuka and Kairi Sane spending more time as singles wrestlers.
>>Edge and Randy Orton seemingly culminated their feud in a Last Man Standing match. This was another polarizing match. The match lasted 37 minutes as the two battled all around the performance center. They brutalized each other, and the match finally ended with Edge hitting a con-chair-to on top of a production truck. However, with the length, many found the match to be dragging at times, despite the brutality.
>>The ladder match for the Smackdown tag team titles ended up being a triple-threat singles match between John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. Other than the cinematic matches, this match might have been the one to use the fact that it was pre-recorded the best. The three took risks that they might not have taken otherwise, knowing they could re-shoot it if something messed up. They had several wild spots that hadn’t been seen in WWE. And it culminated in a fairly unique finish. All three had their hands on the hook holding the belts as it came off the wire. As the three battled over it, Morrison was knocked off the ladder. While Uso and Kingston held the hook, Morrison actually ripped the belts off as he fell. Because he had possession of the belts, he was ruled the winner, and Morrison and Miz retained the tag titles.
>>Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins also put on a wild brawl in a match that became a No DQ match halfway through after Rollins tried to get himself intentionally disqualified. Owens used the opportunity to climb up the Wrestlemania sign and leap off of it, going through Rollins and a table in the process. Owens finally got his big Wrestlemania win, and a nice moment to go along with it.
>>Speaking of Wrestlemania moments, one of the best from a storyline standpoint came in the match between Dolph Ziggler and Otis. After revealing that Sonya Deville was responsible for Otis and Mandy Rose not being together, Sonya came out with Dolph. She distracted the ref while Ziggler hit a low blow. That caused Mandy to come out, attack Sonya and then hit Ziggler with a low blow as well. Otis picked up the win, and then finally got the kiss from Mandy Rose in the ring.
>>Sami Zayn successfully defended his intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan in a match that heavily featured the antics of the men on the outside: Drew Gulak, Shisnuke Nakamura and Cesaro. While the lack of a crowd impacted some matches, this was a match where the men used the lack of sound to their advantage, taunting each other and letting us in to the conversation in the match.
>>The Strett Profits successfully retained the tag titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, the heels attacked and were getting advantage of the champs. However, NXT star and Montez Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair, came out to make the save.
>>Elias beat King Corbin
>>Aleister Black beat Bobby Lashley