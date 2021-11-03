Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colts running back, dies

“Tom Matte is the only one of those they ever made,” he said. “I’ve never met anyone like him. You couldn’t be within five feet of Tom Matte and not smile. He was just that guy. He just bounced through life, and he knew that he lived a charmed life, and he loved the fact that he lived a charmed life. Everywhere he went, there were hundreds of fans in his wake. He was just that guy.”