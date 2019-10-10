The Sun staff predicts winners for all of the Week 6 games.
Giants at Patriots, Thursday, 8:20 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor (10-5 last week, 49-28-1 overall): Patriots
C.J. Doon, editor (10-5 last week, 46-31-1 overall): Patriots
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (7-8 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots
Mike Preston, columnist (8-7 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots
Peter Schmuck, columnist (9-6 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (8-7 last week, 48-29-1 overall): Patriots
Childs Walker, reporter (7-8 last week, 43-34-1 overall): Patriots
Panthers at Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Buccaneers
C.J. Doon, editor: Panthers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Buccaneers
Mike Preston, columnist: Panthers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Buccaneers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Buccaneers
Childs Walker, reporter: Panthers
Redskins at Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Dolphins
C.J. Doon, editor: Dolphins
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Dolphins
Mike Preston, columnist: Dolphins
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Redskins
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Redskins
Childs Walker, reporter: Dolphins
Eagles at Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Vikings
C.J. Doon, editor: Eagles
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Vikings
Mike Preston, columnist: Eagles
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Vikings
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Eagles
Childs Walker, reporter: Vikings
Texans at Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Chiefs
C.J. Doon, editor: Chiefs
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chiefs
Mike Preston, columnist: Chiefs
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chiefs
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chiefs
Childs Walker, reporter: Chiefs
Saints at Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Saints
C.J. Doon, editor: Saints
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Jaguars
Mike Preston, columnist: Saints
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Saints
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Saints
Childs Walker, reporter: Saints
Seahawks at Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Seahawks
C.J. Doon, editor: Seahawks
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Browns
Mike Preston, columnist: Seahawks
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Browns
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Seahawks
Childs Walker, reporter: Browns
49ers at Rams, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Rams
C.J. Doon, editor: 49ers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Rams
Mike Preston, columnist: 49ers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: 49ers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Rams
Childs Walker, reporter: Rams
Falcons at Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Falcons
C.J. Doon, editor: Falcons
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Falcons
Mike Preston, columnist: Falcons
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cardinals
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Falcons
Childs Walker, reporter: Falcons
Cowboys at Jets, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Cowboys
C.J. Doon, editor: Cowboys
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Cowboys
Mike Preston, columnist: Cowboys
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cowboys
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Cowboys
Childs Walker, reporter: Cowboys
Titans at Broncos, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Titans
C.J. Doon, editor: Broncos
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Broncos
Mike Preston, columnist: Titans
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Titans
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Titans
Childs Walker, reporter: Titans
Steelers at Chargers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Chargers
C.J. Doon, editor: Chargers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chargers
Mike Preston, columnist: Chargers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chargers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chargers
Childs Walker, reporter: Chargers
Lions at Packers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.
Jen Badie, editor: Packers
C.J. Doon, editor: Packers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Packers
Mike Preston, columnist: Packers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Packers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Packers
Childs Walker, reporter: Packers