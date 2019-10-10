xml:space="preserve">

The Sun staff predicts winners for all of the Week 6 games.

Giants at Patriots, Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor (10-5 last week, 49-28-1 overall): Patriots

Advertisement

C.J. Doon, editor (10-5 last week, 46-31-1 overall): Patriots

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (7-8 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots

Mike Preston, columnist (8-7 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots

Peter Schmuck, columnist (9-6 last week, 44-33-1 overall): Patriots

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (8-7 last week, 48-29-1 overall): Patriots

Childs Walker, reporter (7-8 last week, 43-34-1 overall): Patriots

Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s game in Baltimore? »

Panthers at Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Buccaneers

C.J. Doon, editor: Panthers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Buccaneers

Mike Preston, columnist: Panthers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Buccaneers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Buccaneers

Childs Walker, reporter: Panthers

Redskins at Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Dolphins

Advertisement

C.J. Doon, editor: Dolphins

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Dolphins

Mike Preston, columnist: Dolphins

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Redskins

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Redskins

Childs Walker, reporter: Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Eagles at Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Vikings

C.J. Doon, editor: Eagles

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Vikings

Mike Preston, columnist: Eagles

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Vikings

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Eagles

Childs Walker, reporter: Vikings

Ravens film study: Why the offensive line isn’t entirely to blame for Lamar Jackson getting sacked so much »

Texans at Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Chiefs

C.J. Doon, editor: Chiefs

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chiefs

Mike Preston, columnist: Chiefs

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chiefs

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chiefs

Childs Walker, reporter: Chiefs

Saints at Jaguars, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Saints

C.J. Doon, editor: Saints

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Jaguars

Mike Preston, columnist: Saints

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Saints

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Saints

Childs Walker, reporter: Saints

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Seahawks at Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Seahawks

C.J. Doon, editor: Seahawks

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Browns

Mike Preston, columnist: Seahawks

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Browns

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Seahawks

Childs Walker, reporter: Browns

Ravens are heavy home favorites in Week 6 matchup vs. winless Bengals »

49ers at Rams, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Rams

C.J. Doon, editor: 49ers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Rams

Mike Preston, columnist: 49ers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: 49ers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Rams

Childs Walker, reporter: Rams

Falcons at Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Falcons

C.J. Doon, editor: Falcons

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Falcons

Mike Preston, columnist: Falcons

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cardinals

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Falcons

Childs Walker, reporter: Falcons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Cowboys at Jets, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Cowboys

C.J. Doon, editor: Cowboys

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Cowboys

Mike Preston, columnist: Cowboys

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cowboys

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Cowboys

Childs Walker, reporter: Cowboys

Titans at Broncos, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Titans

C.J. Doon, editor: Broncos

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Broncos

Mike Preston, columnist: Titans

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Titans

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Titans

Childs Walker, reporter: Titans

Steelers at Chargers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Chargers

C.J. Doon, editor: Chargers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chargers

Mike Preston, columnist: Chargers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chargers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chargers

Childs Walker, reporter: Chargers

Lions at Packers, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Jen Badie, editor: Packers

C.J. Doon, editor: Packers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Packers

Mike Preston, columnist: Packers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Packers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Packers

Latest NFL

Childs Walker, reporter: Packers

Advertisement
Advertisement