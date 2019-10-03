xml:space="preserve">

The Baltimore Sun sports staff predicts winners for Week 5 of the NFL season. Here are our picks for the Ravens-Steelers game.

Rams at Seahawks

Jen Badie, editor (8-7 last week, 39-23-1 overall): Seahawks

C.J. Doon, editor (7-8 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Seahawks

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (7-8 last week, 37-25-1 overall): Seahawks

Mike Preston, columnist (8-7 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Rams

Peter Schmuck, columnist (7-8 last week, 35-27-1 overall): Seahawks

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (9-6 last week, 40-22-1 overall): Rams

Childs Walker, reporter (6-9 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Rams

The Carolina Panthers face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday.
(Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Jaguars at Panthers

Jen Badie, editor: Panthers

C.J. Doon, editor: Panthers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Panthers

Mike Preston, columnist: Jaguars

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Jaguars

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Panthers

Childs Walker, reporter: Panthers

Patriots at Redskins

Jen Badie, editor: Patriots

C.J. Doon, editor: Patriots

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Patriots

Mike Preston, columnist: Patriots

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Patriots

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Patriots

Childs Walker, reporter: Patriots

Bills at Titans

Jen Badie, editor: Bills

C.J. Doon, editor: Titans

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Titans

Mike Preston, columnist: Bills

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Bills

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bills

Childs Walker, reporter: Titans

Cardinals at Bengals

Jen Badie, editor: Cardinals

C.J. Doon, editor: Cardinals

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Bengals

Mike Preston, columnist: Bengals

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cardinals

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bengals

Childs Walker, reporter: Bengals

The Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson host the Falcons on Sunday.
(Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Falcons at Texans

Jen Badie, editor: Texans

C.J. Doon, editor: Texans

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Texans

Mike Preston, columnist: Texans

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Texans

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Texans

Childs Walker, reporter: Texans

Buccaneers at Saints

Jen Badie, editor: Saints

C.J. Doon, editor: Saints

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Saints

Mike Preston, columnist: Saints

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Saints

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Saints

Childs Walker, reporter: Saints

Vikings at Giants

Jen Badie, editor: Vikings

C.J. Doon, editor: Vikings

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Vikings

Mike Preston, columnist: Vikings

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Vikings

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Vikings

Childs Walker, reporter: Vikings

Bears at Raiders

Jen Badie, editor: Bears

C.J. Doon, editor: Bears

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Bears

Mike Preston, columnist: Bears

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Bears

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bears

Childs Walker, reporter: Bears

The Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz host the Jets on Sunday.
(Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Jets at Eagles

Jen Badie, editor: Eagles

C.J. Doon, editor: Eagles

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Eagles

Mike Preston, columnist: Eagles

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Eagles

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Eagles

Childs Walker, reporter: Eagles

Broncos at Chargers

Jen Badie, editor: Chargers

C.J. Doon, editor: Chargers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chargers

Mike Preston, columnist: Chargers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chargers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chargers

Childs Walker, reporter: Chargers

Packers at Cowboys

Jen Badie, editor: Cowboys

C.J. Doon, editor: Packers

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Cowboys

Mike Preston, columnist: Cowboys

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cowboys

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Cowboys

Childs Walker, reporter: Cowboys

Colts at Chiefs

Jen Badie, editor: Chiefs

C.J. Doon, editor: Chiefs

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chiefs

Mike Preston, columnist: Chiefs

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chiefs

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chiefs

Childs Walker, reporter: Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers on Monday.
(Brien Aho/AP)

Browns at 49ers

Jen Badie, editor: 49ers

C.J. Doon, editor: Browns

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Browns

Mike Preston, columnist: 49ers

Peter Schmuck, columnist: 49ers

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Browns

Childs Walker, reporter: Browns

