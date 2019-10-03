The Baltimore Sun sports staff predicts winners for Week 5 of the NFL season. Here are our picks for the Ravens-Steelers game.
Rams at Seahawks
Jen Badie, editor (8-7 last week, 39-23-1 overall): Seahawks
C.J. Doon, editor (7-8 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Seahawks
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (7-8 last week, 37-25-1 overall): Seahawks
Mike Preston, columnist (8-7 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Rams
Peter Schmuck, columnist (7-8 last week, 35-27-1 overall): Seahawks
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (9-6 last week, 40-22-1 overall): Rams
Childs Walker, reporter (6-9 last week, 36-26-1 overall): Rams
Jaguars at Panthers
Jen Badie, editor: Panthers
C.J. Doon, editor: Panthers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Panthers
Mike Preston, columnist: Jaguars
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Jaguars
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Panthers
Childs Walker, reporter: Panthers
Patriots at Redskins
Jen Badie, editor: Patriots
C.J. Doon, editor: Patriots
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Patriots
Mike Preston, columnist: Patriots
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Patriots
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Patriots
Childs Walker, reporter: Patriots
Bills at Titans
Jen Badie, editor: Bills
C.J. Doon, editor: Titans
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Titans
Mike Preston, columnist: Bills
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Bills
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bills
Childs Walker, reporter: Titans
Cardinals at Bengals
Jen Badie, editor: Cardinals
C.J. Doon, editor: Cardinals
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Bengals
Mike Preston, columnist: Bengals
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cardinals
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bengals
Childs Walker, reporter: Bengals
Falcons at Texans
Jen Badie, editor: Texans
C.J. Doon, editor: Texans
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Texans
Mike Preston, columnist: Texans
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Texans
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Texans
Childs Walker, reporter: Texans
Buccaneers at Saints
Jen Badie, editor: Saints
C.J. Doon, editor: Saints
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Saints
Mike Preston, columnist: Saints
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Saints
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Saints
Childs Walker, reporter: Saints
Vikings at Giants
Jen Badie, editor: Vikings
C.J. Doon, editor: Vikings
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Vikings
Mike Preston, columnist: Vikings
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Vikings
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Vikings
Childs Walker, reporter: Vikings
Bears at Raiders
Jen Badie, editor: Bears
C.J. Doon, editor: Bears
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Bears
Mike Preston, columnist: Bears
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Bears
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Bears
Childs Walker, reporter: Bears
Jets at Eagles
Jen Badie, editor: Eagles
C.J. Doon, editor: Eagles
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Eagles
Mike Preston, columnist: Eagles
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Eagles
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Eagles
Childs Walker, reporter: Eagles
Broncos at Chargers
Jen Badie, editor: Chargers
C.J. Doon, editor: Chargers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chargers
Mike Preston, columnist: Chargers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chargers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chargers
Childs Walker, reporter: Chargers
Packers at Cowboys
Jen Badie, editor: Cowboys
C.J. Doon, editor: Packers
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Cowboys
Mike Preston, columnist: Cowboys
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Cowboys
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Cowboys
Childs Walker, reporter: Cowboys
Colts at Chiefs
Jen Badie, editor: Chiefs
C.J. Doon, editor: Chiefs
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Chiefs
Mike Preston, columnist: Chiefs
Peter Schmuck, columnist: Chiefs
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Chiefs
Childs Walker, reporter: Chiefs
Browns at 49ers
Jen Badie, editor: 49ers
C.J. Doon, editor: Browns
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Browns
Mike Preston, columnist: 49ers
Peter Schmuck, columnist: 49ers
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: Browns
Childs Walker, reporter: Browns